Solar Bears Sign Liam Bilton

February 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the team has agreed to terms with rookie forward Liam Bilton on a Standard Player Contract. Orlando has also released rookie forward David Mazurek.

Bilton, 24, begins his professional career after skating in 26 games this season with the University of Manitoba, where he produced 11 points (6g-5a) and 45 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound forward collected 45 points (25g-20a) and 119 penalty minutes in 99 career games with the Bisons program.

The native of Winnipeg, Manitoba also played three seasons of junior hockey for the Winnipeg Blues of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League, where he recorded 93 points (41g-52a) and 172 penalty minutes in 153 games. Bilton also helped the Blues claim the 2014 Turnbull Cup as league playoff champions.

Mazurek, 26, signed with the Solar Bears on Feb. 12 and appeared in one game with Orlando.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears take on the Norfolk Admirals at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center on Thursday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. for Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light. Fans can take advantage of $5 domestic draft beers throughout the game. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.

Fighting Four Packs Presented by CenturyLink:

Gear up for the second half of the 2018-19 season with a Fighting Four Pack, presented by CenturyLink! Pick any four remaining home games and get $65 dollars in gift certificates to Dick's Sporting Goods, First Watch, QDOBA Mexican Eats and a FREE center ice ticket to the Saturday, Feb. 23 game against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, part of Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend, presented by XYMOPrint. Packs start as low as $69.99.

2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:

The 2018-19 Orlando Solar Bears season is presented by XYMOPrint, Orlando's digital printing experts. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.

2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:

Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale! Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:

Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.