Steelheads Weekly - February 18, 2019

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (31-17-4) finish the back end of a six-game homestand, reaching 30 wins and hosting Marvel Super Hero ™ Night this Saturday.

LAST WEEK...

Wednesday, February 13 vs. Rapid City Rush: 3-2 W (OT)

Shots: Rush 27, Steelheads 32

PP: Rush 1-for-2, Steelheads 0-for-2

The Steelheads opened their homestand with a 3-2 overtime win over the Rush from CenturyLink Arena. Forward Henrik Samuelsson (4:17 1st) notched the opening goal in his first game back, and forward Kyle Schempp (5:54 1st) followed up less than two minutes later to take a 2-0 lead. With the netminder pulled, scored twice late in the game to force overtime, 2-2. Defenseman Charlie Dodero (1:58 OT) was the last player to touch the puck before being batted into the Rush net and helped claim the 3-2 overtime win. Tomas Sholl (16-9-0) halted 25 of 27 shots in the win.

Friday, February 15 vs. Rapid City Rush: 2-1 W

Shots: Rush 23, Steelheads 32

PP: Rush 0-for-2, Steelheads 0-for-2

The Steelheads held off the Rush in a 2-1 win from CenturyLink Arena. For the second-straight game, forward Henrik Samuelsson (0:36 2nd) opened the scoring in the contest to take a 1-0 lead after a scoreless first period. Forward Elgin Pearce (8:14 3rd) added a tally that would prove to be the game-winner and double the lead to 2-0. The Rush earned one goal back, but despite their continued push back the Steelheads earned the 2-1 victory. Tomas Sholl (17-9-0) saved 22 of 23 shots in the win.

Saturday, February 16 vs. Rapid City Rush: 3-2 L (OT)

Shots: Rush 41, Steelheads 36

PP: Rush 1-for-3, Steelheads 0-for-1

The Steelheads earned one point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Rush from CenturyLink Arena. After the Rush scored twice in the first period, forward Alex Dahl (9:20 2nd) began the push back to cut the lead in half before forward Eglin Pearce (12:59 2nd) tied the game, 2-2, and eventually forced overtime. In the extra period, the Rush scored just before midway through to take the 3-2 overtime result. Ryan Faragher (7-4-2) halted 38 of 41 turned away 38 of 41 shots in the overtime loss.

THIS WEEK...

Wednesday, February 20 vs. Tulsa Oilers - 7:10 p.m. MT

Friday, February 22 vs. Tulsa Oilers - 7:10 p.m. MT

Saturday, February 23 vs. Tulsa Oilers - 7:10 p.m. MT

The Steelheads meet the Tulsa Oilers to close out the six-game homestand but also the 10-game season series. The Steelheads last met the Oilers at CenturyLink Arena in early November with the Oilers taking two of three games with the final game finishing in overtime. This season, the Oilers and Steelheads have split their road portion, but the Steelheads own a 3-3-1 record with three games remaining. Overall, the Steelheads boast a 13-6-1 record against the Oilers in their ECHL franchise series.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

Marvel Super Hero ™ Night: The Steelheads host their second annual Marvel Super Hero ™ Night on Saturday inside CenturyLink Arena. The Steelheads will wear special "Thor" themed jerseys on Saturday that will be auctioned online during the game. Special merch is also available in the Steelheads Team Store and online.

$2 Beer Wednesday: Finish "Hump Day" and rally for the rest of the work week with $2 Beer Wednesday, presented by Bud Light. For just $2, enjoy Bud Light beer throughout the evening to continue Happy Hour. Call the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for tickets and information.

Four For $48 Friday: Bring the family to enjoy a Steelheads home game every Friday night this season. For just $48, you'll receive four tickets, four fountain drinks, and four Double R Ranch hot dogs. Call the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- Elgin Pearce scored goals in back-to-back games for the first time this season with both a game-tying and game-winning goal. He is now one of seven Steelheads with at least 10 goals and 20 points.

- With a pair of wins this week, Tomas Sholl officially sits in the top-10 in Steelheads career goaltender wins (26). He sits eighth all-time, surpassing Olivier Roy (25). This week, he posted two wins with 47 saves on 50 shots (.940).

- The Steelheads have earned points in five-straight games at home since January 18, going 4-0-1 with four of five games going to overtime.

- The Steelheads have played in one-goal games in three-straight contests and four of their last five games overall. Since January 16, the Steelheads and their opponents have had 10 of their 14 games finish with one goal as well as six-straight home games. The Steelheads are 16-8-2-2 in that situation.

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 20 - Steve McParland

ASSISTS: 28 - A.J. White

POINTS: 44 -Steve McParland

PP GOALS: 9 - Reid Petryk

SH GOALS: 2 - Steve McParland

GW GOALS: 5 - Brad McClure/Reid Petryk

PIMS: 279 - Kale Kessy

PLUS/MINUS: +27 - Keegan Kanzig

SHOTS: 171 - Steve McParland

WINS: 17 - Tomas Sholl

GAA: 2.22 - Tomas Sholl

SAVE %: .926 - Tomas Sholl

Mountain Division Standings:

1. Utah 31-14-4-1, 67 pts

2. Tulsa 30-18-4-2, 66 pts

2. Steelheads 31-17-2-2, 66 pts

4. Kansas City 25-19-3-1, 54 pts

5. Rapid City 21-25-5-3, 50 pts

6. Wichita 19-25-6-3, 47 pts

7. Allen 17-32-4-2, 40 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All home games during the 2018-19 regular season are broadcast on 1350AM KTIK "The Ticket" as well as Cable One and online on ECHL.TV. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350AM KTIK "The Ticket" then at 7:00 p.m. on CableOne Ch. 72 and ECHL TV.

Tune in every Tuesday-Thursday from 6:00-7:00 p.m. to the Bud Light Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show, featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL.

The Steelheads open a three-game weekend against the Tulsa Oilers on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena. Single-game tickets and season ticket packages are on sale, with full-season packages starting as low as $300 per seat. Contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.

