Komets Rally for Pair of Points for Week 19; Thunder Roll in for Back-To-Back Games, Cincinnati Visits Sunday

Fort Wayne, IN - Week 19 in review-- The Komets collected two points for week 19 going 0-1-2 in three games and improving to 23-18-8 after 49 games.

Thursday, Feb. 14, at Kalamazoo 6 Fort Wayne 5, overtime

Friday, Feb. 15, Adirondack 8 at Fort Wayne 2

Saturday, Feb. 16, Wheeling 6 at Fort Wayne 5, shootout

The Komets enter week 21 tied with Wheeling for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central division and trailing third place Kalamazoo by a point. The Komets have four games in hand on Wheeling and a game in hand over Kalamazoo with 23 games remaining.

About last week-- The Komets rallied for points in two of the three games played. Thursday the Komets charged back from a 5-3 deficit in the third period at Kalamazoo to send the game into extra time and take a point in a 6-5 overtime loss. Sunday, the Komets rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the third period with three unanswered goals to force the extra sessions, earning a point in a 6-5 shootout loss to Wheeling. The Komets have now entered into 26 one-goal affairs (14-4-8) and are 8-4 in games not counting shootouts or overtime. The Komets have decided games in extra time on 14 occasions (6-8).

Komet leaders-- Brady Shaw scored three goals for the week to lead with 43 points and is tied with Jamie Schaafsma with three shorthanded goals....J.C. Campagna leads with 23 goals, six power play goals, five game winning markers and three shootout goals....Justin Hodgman leads with 27 assists, 11 power play points and +9.....Taylor Crunk leads with 115 penalty minutes.

Milestones-- Jason Binkley reached his 100th Fort Wayne career point (assist) Thursday at Kalamazoo and set a new career season high of eight goals, Brady Shaw skated his 100th career game at Kalamazoo Thursday, Jamie Schaafsma's first assist in Sunday's home battle against Wheeling was his 200th ECHL career point, and Cody Sol appeared in his 400th career game Sunday.

The week ahead-- The Komets will host the Wichita Thunder Wednesday at 7:30pm and Friday at 8pm before welcoming the ECHL-leading Cincinnati Cyclones Sunday at 5pm.

Wednesday, Friday, Wichita Thunder (19-25-9, 47 points) at Komets-- The Thunder from Wichita invades Sweetwater Ice and the Memorial Coliseum for back-to-back games this Wednesday and Friday. The two-game set will conclude the season series. The Komets won the first meeting of the season 5-2 in Fort Wayne on Dec. 14. Wichita is battling for a playoff berth, holding sixth place in the Mountain division, trailing fourth-place Kansas City by seven points after 53 games. The Thunder enter week 20 riding a seven game winless skid (0-6-1) and are 1-8-1 in their last 10. Wichita skates a morning tilt at Indy Tuesday before traveling to Fort Wayne.

Sunday Cincinnati Cyclones (36-9-6, 78 points) at Komets-- The division rival Cyclones lead the ECHL with 78 points heading into the week ahead. The Komets are 3-4-0 after seven meetings with four remaining, three in Fort Wayne and one at Cincy. The Komets clipped the Clones 2-1 in the last meeting Jan. 4 in Ohio. Since then, the Cyclones have only lost two games in regulation going 14-2-2 over the last 18 games and are currently enjoying a five game win streak. Cincinnati hosts Kalamazoo Wednesday and Wheeling Thursday before their Sunday afternoon faceoff at Fort Wayne.

Season Ticket Recycling Night Wednesday-- Wednesday is another Season Ticket Recycling Night when the Komets host the Wichita Thunder. Komet Season Ticket Holders will be able to exchange any unused Komet tickets from previously scheduled home games this year for tickets to the game Wednesday.

Deuces Wild Wednesday-- It's also Deuces Wild this Wednesday. Pepsi Zone tickets are two for $22 and fans can get $2 beers and $2 sodas all night.

Pink the Rink nights Friday and Sunday-- The Komets and Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer again partner this year for the eighth annual "Pink the Rink" nights to fight breast cancer and promote awareness for early detection and treatment. The Komets will wear pink jerseys for the annual affair Friday against the Wichita Thunder and again Sunday when the Cincinnati Cyclones visit. The jerseys will be sold during a silent auction during both games. Also "Pink the Rink" autographed player pucks will be sold for $10.00 each. Proceeds will be donated to the Vera Bradley Foundation and the effort to promote awareness and raise funds for breast cancer research.

Friday night Marathon Nights-- Again this year Komet fans can save on their Friday night tickets with Marathon. Fans can earn a buy-one-get-one-free ticket offer with the purchase of three fill-ups at participating Marathon locations. Save with your Marathon Fill-Up Card this Friday when the Komets face Wichita at 8pm.

Kids Seat Free Night Friday-- Once again this season the Komets will feature Kids Seat Free Nights. A Kids Seat Free Night is scheduled for this Friday's home game courtesy Aunt Millie's, Lutheran Health Network and the Komets. Any child under the age of 12 can see the game for free with a full-priced adult ticket purchase.

Meijer Family Night Sunday-- The Komets present Meijer Family Night at every Sunday home game this season. Coupons for a 4-for-$36 ticket offer are available at all Meijer locations around the Fort Wayne area. Also, fans can bring their skates for a free open skate after each Meijer Family Night game.

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow Komet hockey action with Shane Albahrani calling the play-by-play on WOWO Radio AM 1190 and FM 107.5 and streaming on the web at Komets.com courtesy OmniSource.

Komet Hockey Tickets-- Single game tickets for all Komet regular season home games are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Enjoy several discount plans designed especially for your next group, or check out Komets Flex Tickets. For more information visit Komets.com, call 260-483-0011.

