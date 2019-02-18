Swamp Rabbits Weekly

If Friday night in Atlanta was the speed bump, consider Sunday's thrilling win over Newfoundland the cure. The Greenville Swamp Rabbits split a pair of games over the past weekend, and with a few days off this week, will look to the end of February and the beginning of March with their sights set on a chaotic set of games ahead.

The Atlanta Gladiators had faced off against Newfoundland the night prior to Greenville's arrival, and got it handed to them. They responded to an 8-2 drubbing by playing one of the best defensive games they had played all season. The Swamp Rabbits had trouble generating anything against struggling goaltender Michael Bitzer, who picked up his first career shutout in the 3-0 decision. Garrett Bartus held the fort as best as possible with several incredible saves throughout, but the offense that had scored 15 goals in the past two games went silent.

The Swamp Rabbits then faced off against one of the best teams in the league, and had their work cut out for them. Down 3-1 after one period, the Swamp Rabbits made their move in the second period. Kamerin Nault, Jake Bolton and Johno May all scored to give Greenville their first lead of the day.

Newfoundland tied it late in the third, but it was in overtime where the Swamp Rabbits dealt the final blow. Adam Larkin flew in off the bench and delivered the game-winning goal at the 2:31 mark to close out the win for Greenville.

2/15 @ Atlanta Gladiators - L 3-0

2/17 vs. Newfoundland Growlers - W 5-4

FAMILY DENTAL HEALTH PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Adam Larkin - 2 GP | 1 G - 0 A - 1 P

Scoring the first game-winning goal in a pro career is plenty enough to get Player of the Week honors. Adam Larkin has settled in nicely on a top defensive pair role with Chad Duchesne, and has added significant amounts of offense since his arrival- 13 points in 27 games, in fact. His goal, the game-winner on Sunday afternoon, was the most critical play of the weekend.

RABBIT TAILS

Perhaps the 2018-19 season is the year of the rookie in the ECHL, with several incredible rookies in the league. The Swamp Rabbits have had standout Johno May bust onto the scene, and even after hitting the proverbial rookie wall, has posted 41 points (5th among rookies) and 19 goals (4th among rookies). The other scary rookie Greenville possesses is Kamerin Nault. Shooting an unreal 25.8%, and having scored 11 points in his first 11 pro games, he has been a real diamond-in-the-rough find for head coach Kevin Kerr and assistant coach Kahlil Thomas.

The Swamp Rabbits claimed forward Brian Morgan off of waivers from the Florida Everblades over the past week, and he saw his Greenville debut on Friday night in Atlanta. It was his first action in the ECHL in about a month.

His quiet demeanor belies his scoring ability, but Austen Brassard has found a way to rekindle what was a slow start to the calendar year of 2019 with a strong February. Since February 4, Brassard has two goals and three assists. He sits 3 points away from 100 career points, and one point away from setting a new single-season career high.

The 18-game suspension for Travis Howe is over. For the first time since December 29, Howe was able to suit up for the Swamp Rabbits, posted one shot on goal, and was a determined physical presence.

The margin of error to get into the playoff picture is small, but a huge start to the climb begins with the next several games. Their next few opponents are directly correlated to the climb- Orlando (2nd), South Carolina (4th) and Atlanta (5th). Winning those games could send the South Division into chaos, and that is where the focus must lie. Win at all costs.

UPCOMING GAMES

Saturday, February 23 | @ Orlando Solar Bears | 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 24 | @ Orlando Solar Bears | 1:00 p.m.

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS

Florida Everblades (35-12-5) - 75 pts

Orlando Solar Bears (27-19-3) - 57 pts

Jacksonville Icemen (26-22-4) - 56 pts

South Carolina Stingrays (25-21-5) - 55 pts

Atlanta Gladiators (21-20-8) - 50 pts

Norfolk Admirals (20-25-7) - 47 pts

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (18-31-5) - 41 pts

