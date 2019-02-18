Grizzlies Fall 5-2 to Kansas City
February 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Joey Sides scored a hat trick for the Kansas City Mavericks, including 2 goals in the third period to turn a 3-2 KC lead into a 5-2 Mavericks victory as they take 2 of the 3 games in the series at Maverik Center.
Both teams went 2 for 6 on the power play. Kansas City outshot Utah 37 to 35.
Kansas City led 2-0 after 20 minutes of play as goals from Sides and Darian Duirzynski. The Mavericks outshot the Grizzlies 13 to 10.
Utah got on the board as Caleb Herbert scored his 26th of the season on the power play to make it a 2-1 game. KC extended the lead to 2 on Greg Betzold's 14th of the season. The Grizzlies got a 5 on 3 power play after 2 separate holding penalties. Nolan De Jong scored his 2nd of the season. Josh Dickinson had 2 assists for Utah.
With the Mavericks leading 3-2, Grizzlies got called for 2 tripping calls at the same time as Joey Raats and Dickinson went to the box. Kansas City capitalized as Joey Sides scored his 2nd of the game and 11th of the season with 12:09 left in the game. Sides completed the hat trick with an unassisted goal with 5:03 left.
The Grizzlies finished the homestand with a 4-2 record. Kansas City picked up 5 of 6 standings points in the 3 game series at Maverik Center. Utah begins a 3 game in 3 day road trip as they take on the Allen Americans. 6 pm face-off on Friday night. Utah has won 4 of the 5 season meetings between the two teams.
3 stars of the game
1. Joey Sides (KC) - 3 goals. +2.
2. Cliff Watson (KC) - 2 assists.
3. Nolan De Jong (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.
Images from this story
|
Utah Grizzlies forward Caleb Herbert scores against the Kansas City Mavericks
|
Utah Grizzlies celebrate a goal against the Kansas City Mavericks
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 18, 2019
- Thunder Weekly, February 18th - Wichita Thunder
- Makowski's OT Winner Sends Reading Packing - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Insider Adam Turner on 5-2 Loss to KC - Utah Grizzlies
- Allen Americans Weekly Update - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Fall 5-2 to Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- Sides Hat Trick Leads Mavs to 5-2 Win against Grizzlies - Kansas City Mavericks
- Stingrays Weekly Report - February 18 - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - February 18 - ECHL
- Vallorani Ties the Game with 4.6 Seconds Left, But Beast Fall in OT - Brampton Beast
- Adam Pleskach Named ECHL Player of the Week - Tulsa Oilers
- Tulsa's Pleskach Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Thomas Sends K-Wings Past Beast 5-4 in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Walleye Travel to KC for Two - Toledo Walleye
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Mavs Monday - February 18 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Wheeling Nailers Weekly Report, February 18 - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Weekly: Suddenly Hot Mariners Approach Busy Weekend - Maine Mariners
- Solar Bears Sign Liam Bilton - Orlando Solar Bears
- Steelheads Weekly - February 18, 2019 - Idaho Steelheads
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 19 (February 11-19, 2019) - Indy Fuel
- Komets Rally for Pair of Points for Week 19; Thunder Roll in for Back-To-Back Games, Cincinnati Visits Sunday - Fort Wayne Komets
- Grizzlies Conclude Homestand Today vs Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- D'Agostini Dominates Allen in Season Series - Reading Royals
- Game Day: Final Matchup with Brampton Brings Monday Matinee - Kalamazoo Wings
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - February 18 - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.