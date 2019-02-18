Grizzlies Fall 5-2 to Kansas City

West Valley City, Utah - Joey Sides scored a hat trick for the Kansas City Mavericks, including 2 goals in the third period to turn a 3-2 KC lead into a 5-2 Mavericks victory as they take 2 of the 3 games in the series at Maverik Center.

Both teams went 2 for 6 on the power play. Kansas City outshot Utah 37 to 35.

Kansas City led 2-0 after 20 minutes of play as goals from Sides and Darian Duirzynski. The Mavericks outshot the Grizzlies 13 to 10.

Utah got on the board as Caleb Herbert scored his 26th of the season on the power play to make it a 2-1 game. KC extended the lead to 2 on Greg Betzold's 14th of the season. The Grizzlies got a 5 on 3 power play after 2 separate holding penalties. Nolan De Jong scored his 2nd of the season. Josh Dickinson had 2 assists for Utah.

With the Mavericks leading 3-2, Grizzlies got called for 2 tripping calls at the same time as Joey Raats and Dickinson went to the box. Kansas City capitalized as Joey Sides scored his 2nd of the game and 11th of the season with 12:09 left in the game. Sides completed the hat trick with an unassisted goal with 5:03 left.

The Grizzlies finished the homestand with a 4-2 record. Kansas City picked up 5 of 6 standings points in the 3 game series at Maverik Center. Utah begins a 3 game in 3 day road trip as they take on the Allen Americans. 6 pm face-off on Friday night. Utah has won 4 of the 5 season meetings between the two teams.

3 stars of the game

1. Joey Sides (KC) - 3 goals. +2.

2. Cliff Watson (KC) - 2 assists.

3. Nolan De Jong (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

