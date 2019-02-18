Mavs Monday - February 18
February 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Last Week's Action
2/13: vs. Tulsa, L 2-1
2/15: at Utah, L 4-3 (OT)
2/16: at Utah, W 3-0
This Week's Schedule
2/18: at Utah
2/20: vs. Toledo
2/22: vs. Toledo
2/23: vs. Kalamazoo
Mountain Division Standings:
1. Utah 31-14-4-1, 67 pts
2. Tulsa 30-18-4-2, 66 pts
3. Idaho 31-17-2-2, 66 pts
4. Kansas City 25-19-3-1, 54 pts
5. Rapid City 21-25-5-3, 50 pts
6. Wichita 19-25-6-3, 47 pts
7. Allen 17-32-4-2, 40 pts
Notes & Quotes
Month of Mason
Mason McDonald registered his third shutout in the month of February on Saturday night against the Utah Grizzlies, stopping 18 of 18 shots. His first two shutouts came against South Carolina on February 1 and the second came against the Allen Americans on February 8.
Playoff Preview?
If the ECHL season ended today, the Mavericks would face the Utah Grizzlies in the opening round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Prior to Monday's game, the Mavericks held a 3-1-1-0 record against Utah.
The Long Way Home
The Mavericks wrapped up their season-long nine-game home stand last Wednesday against the Tulsa Oilers with a 2-1 loss. The Mavericks went 5-3-1 on the home stand, collecting 11 of a possible 18 points on the lengthy home stretch of schedule.
The Dog Days
After this weekend, the Mavericks will play 25 games in 47 days to finish the 2018-19 ECHL regular season, 15 of them coming against Mountain Division opponents.
Scheduling Quirks
The Mavericks return home for a six game home stand against the Toledo Walleye, Kalamazoo Wings and Idaho Steelheads starting this Wednesday. Then, 13 of their final 17 games are played on the road.
The First To 20
Darian Dziurzynski became the first Mav this season to score 20 goals with his second period goal against Tulsa last Wednesday.
Friday Shutouts
The Mavericks posted two shutouts within seven days of each other. First shutting out the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday, February 1 and then the Allen Americans on Friday, February 8. The Mavericks had not shutout an opponent all season until the game against South Carolina.
The Mavericks now return home for a six-game home stand, kicking things off against the Toledo Walleye on Wednesday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Faceoff against Toledo is 7:05 p.m. at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. For more information, please visit kcmavericks.com.
