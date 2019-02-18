Vallorani Ties the Game with 4.6 Seconds Left, But Beast Fall in OT

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - David Pacan had a natural hat trick but it wasn't enough as the Brampton Beast dropped a 5-4 OT decision against the Kalamazoo Wings on Monday afternoon.

The Brampton Beast welcomed the Kalamazoo Wings to the CAA Centre on Monday. It was Family Day and Paw Patrol day at the arena, so the Beast took to the ice Iin specialty jerseys.

The Beast took an early 1-0 lead with a goal from David Pacan. Mike Folkes kept the puck along at the blueline and sent the pass down to Artur Tianulin. The slick Russian rocketed the pass across the ice and Pacan tapped it home for a 1-0 lead at 6:02.

The Wings would tie it up shortly after, with Tanner Sorenson picking off a pass and roofing a goal past Beast netminder Etienne Marcoux at 16:38.

The Beast would restore the lead as the period wound down, with Pacan getting his second of the game and 21st of the year. That gave the Beast a 2-1 lead at 17:27.

Brampton retired to their dressing room after 20 minutes of play up ahead 2-1 but behind on the shots clock by a count of 17-12.

The second period began and the Kalamazoo wings went right on the attack. Chad McDonald swatted the puck into the open net and tied the game up two apiece at 1:40.

The K-Wings would then add two more goals in the frame courtesy of Michael Neal and Kyle Thomas to give the Wings a 4-2 lead after forty minutes of play. Shots on goal after two were 27-20 in favour of Kalamazoo.

The third period began with a Beast offensive push. At 5:38 the pressure paid off in the form of a hat-trick goal from the aforementioned Pacan. Jordan Henry was credited with an assist on the play that brought the Beast within one at 5:38.

The clock was against the Beast late as they pushed for the tying goal late. With 4.6 seconds left they found it and David Vallorani scored his 19th goal of the year to send the game to overtime.

The overtime saw a frantic pace set by both teams but it was Kalamazoo's Kyle Thomas ending it in the extra frame off a breakaway.

Marcoux was tagged with the loss and finished with 29 saves. Kalamazoo's Matiss Kivlenieks finished with the win and 29 saves of his own.

Notes: Moson Three Stars 3) Sorenson (KAL) 2) Thomas (KAL) 1) Pacan (BRA) The Beast are riding a six-game point streak (4-0-2-0) that stretches back to games against the Reading Royals. The Beast and Wings finished the contest scoreless on the power play. The Beast take on the Newfoundland Growlers this coming weekend for a two-game set.

