Thomas Sends K-Wings Past Beast 5-4 in OT

February 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





Brampton, ON.- After seeing Brampton tie the game late Kyle Thomas ended it in overtime, giving the K-Wings a 5-4 victory on Monday afternoon.

Thomas netted a pair of goals, extending his point streak to 15-games. Chad McDonald and Tanner Sorenson each netted a pair of points. Matiss Kivlenieks recorded his victory as a K-Wing.

Brampton sandwiched a pair of goals from David Pacan around a Tanner Sorenson goal in the opening frame, taking a 2-1 lead into the first intermission. Pacan opened the scoring just 6:06 into the opening frame, redirecting a pass from Artur Tianulin into the top corner, putting the Beast up 1-0. Ten minutes later Tanner Sorenson caused a turnover and took it back the other way, sniping the top right corner to tie the game. The Beast didn't need much time to answer back however, as Pacan netted his second of the period less than a minute later, giving the Beast the lead once again.

Trailing 2-1 in the second the K-Wing offense woke up, netting a trio of goals. Early in the period, Tanner Sorenson threw the puck towards the front of the net where it deflected off Chad McDonald and past Marcoux, tying the game at 2-2. Three minutes later Michael Neal capitalized on a shortened break away, keeping the puck on the ice and sliding it through the five-hole, to give Kalamazoo their first lead. In the last two minutes of the period the K-Wings got back on the board as Kyle Thomas used the confusion of a scramble behind the mouth to escape in front and tuck the puck past the outstretched pad, and inside the post to put Kalamazoo up 4-2 after the second.

In the third period Pacan finished off the hat trick at the 5:38 mark. The former K-Wing took advantage of a turnover in front and beat Kivlenieks point blank to bring the home side within one, 4-3. With time winding down the Beast scored in the final five seconds to tie the game at 5-5 and send it into overtime.

In the extra period Kyle Thomas found himself on a breakaway and made it count, outwaiting and deking past the Beast netminder to give the K-Wings a 5-4 victory.

Matiss Kivlenieks stopped 29 of 33 shots claiming his first victory as a K-Wing.

Kalamazoo is back in action on Wednesday night in Cincinnati taking on the Cyclones.

Kalamazoo Wings single game and half season tickets are available now! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.