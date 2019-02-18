Thunder Weekly, February 18th

February 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - Wichita played four games this past weekend. Take a look back at how the team fared in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Tuesday, February 12th

Tulsa at Wichita, 2-1 L (OT) recap

Watch highlights HERE

Friday, February 15th

Wichita at Tulsa, 7-3 L recap

Watch highlights HERE

Saturday, February 16th

Indy at Wichita, 5-0 L recap

Watch highlights HERE

Sunday, February 17th

Indy at Wichita, 7-5 L recap

Watch highlights HERE

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Tuesday, February 19th

Wichita at Indy, 9:30 a.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Wednesday, February 20th

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 6:30 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Friday, February 22nd

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 7:00 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Saturday, February 23rd

Wichita at Indy, 5:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

**All games can be heard on www.wichitathunder.com or on your smart phone with The Sin Bin App using the keyword The Sin Bin**

**Join Matthew Harding and Matthew Will before every game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:20 p.m. for every game except Sunday home games, which starts at 3:20 p.m. You can listen on the Sin Bin app.**

WICHITA

HOME: 13-12-2-1

AWAY: 6-13-4-2

OVERALL: 19-25-6-3

Last 10: 1-8-1-0

Streak: 0-6-1-0

Rank: 6th, Mountain Division, 47 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Ralph Cuddemi, 18

Assists: Steven Iacobellis, 35

Points: Steven Iacobellis, 52

+/-: Tyler Elbrecht, +8

PIM: Pierre-Cedric Labrie, 162

LAST WEEK - Wichita started the week off at home against the Tulsa Oilers. The Thunder tied the game in the third period with a goal from Steven Iacobellis. Jared Thomas won the contest in overtime. On Friday, the Thunder traveled to Tulsa and fell to the Oilers by the final of 7-3. Wichita returned home on Saturday and Sunday to play the Indy Fuel. The Fuel won both contests, taking Saturday night's game by the final of 5-0 and 7-5 on Sunday.

THE YAK - Steven Iacobellis had a goal and two assists Friday night against Tulsa. He is tied for eighth with Caleb Herbert on the overall leaderboard with 52 points. The rookie forward from UMass-Amherst leads the league in rookie scoring and assists by a rookie.

PC - Pierre-Cedric Labrie recorded two goals and an assist Friday night in Tulsa. The veteran forward from Baie-Comeau, Quebec needs four more to tie his career-high which he set in 2015-16 with the Rockford IceHogs.

STUKES - Jakob Stukel had a goal and an assist on Sunday afternoon. He recorded his 12th goal of the season that sparked the Thunder's comeback bid.

THUNDER FUEL - The Indy Fuel have some former Thunder flavor in their line-up. Ryan Rupert, Kevin Dufour, Samuel Thibault and Logan Nelson all donned a Thunder uniform in their careers. Rupert leads the Fuel with 49 points. Dufour is fourth in scoring on the team with 34 points. Logan Nelson has 29 points this season. Thibault was re-signed by the Thunder on the offseason, but traded to Toledo before the Home Opener. .

CENTERING FEED - Wichita began a stretch of games on Saturday against the Central Division. The Thunder plays three-straight against the Indy Fuel, heads to Fort Wayne for a pair next Wednesday and Friday and closes the week in Indy on Saturday. The Thunder last played a Central Division opponent in mid-December during a swing to Fort Wayne, Cincinnati and Kalamazoo.

THUNDERBOLTS... Ralph Cuddemi is tied for second with 11 power play goals... Steven Iacobellis is fourth in power play points (21) and first in rookie assists (35)...Travis Brown is tied for second among defensemen with 11 goals and five on the power play...Wichita is third on the power play (21.8%)...Wichita is 11-4-3-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 11-2-1-2 when leading after two...Wichita is 9-5-6-3 in one-goal games...

UP NEXT - Wichita heads to Indy to begin a four-game stretch in the Hoosier State. The Thunder closes out a three-game mini series on Tuesday morning against the Fuel at 9:30 a.m. CST.

Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.