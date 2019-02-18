Grizzlies Insider Adam Turner on 5-2 Loss to KC

If the playoffs were to begin today, the Utah Grizzlies would be squaring off against their President's Day matinee opponent, the Kansas City Mavericks. And if Monday's rubber match in the three game series was any indication, the Grizzlies will need to put some bodies on Mavericks forward Joey Sides. Registering a hat trick, it was the visitors that claimed the rubber match, skating to a 5-2 victory.

As the third period began, it was anyone's hockey game. Kansas City led 3-2 when two penalties for tripping on the same play went against Utah. Both Josh Dickinson and Joey Raats were sent to the penalty box for tripping. And having to defend a five on three for a full two minutes, Kansas City wasn't about to let good fortune go to waste. In a call that would determine the outcome of the game, Sides blistered the net for his second goal. With the Mavericks now firmly in command, Sides would finish the job just minutes later to complete the hat trick and the series in the process.

Special teams, special teams, and more special teams got the Grizzlies back into the game as they trailed heading into the second period 2-0. Caleb Herbert did what Caleb Herbert always does, score the puck, on a Grizzlie power play after being fed beautifully by Josh Dickinson. Then, a five on three wasn't about to go to waste as Nolan DeJong fired past what had been a red hot goaltender in Kansas City's Mason McDonald.

Execution was the name of the game in the first period. Quite simply, Kansas City converted on their offensive chances while Utah didn't. Too much open ice allowed for the first goal of the game by Sides. Kansas City then had a great shift in which two minutes were played in the Grizzlies defensive zone as Darian Dziurzynski rocketed a shot past Utah goalie Kevin Carr.

