Grizzlies Insider Adam Turner on 5-2 Loss to KC
February 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
If the playoffs were to begin today, the Utah Grizzlies would be squaring off against their President's Day matinee opponent, the Kansas City Mavericks. And if Monday's rubber match in the three game series was any indication, the Grizzlies will need to put some bodies on Mavericks forward Joey Sides. Registering a hat trick, it was the visitors that claimed the rubber match, skating to a 5-2 victory.
As the third period began, it was anyone's hockey game. Kansas City led 3-2 when two penalties for tripping on the same play went against Utah. Both Josh Dickinson and Joey Raats were sent to the penalty box for tripping. And having to defend a five on three for a full two minutes, Kansas City wasn't about to let good fortune go to waste. In a call that would determine the outcome of the game, Sides blistered the net for his second goal. With the Mavericks now firmly in command, Sides would finish the job just minutes later to complete the hat trick and the series in the process.
Special teams, special teams, and more special teams got the Grizzlies back into the game as they trailed heading into the second period 2-0. Caleb Herbert did what Caleb Herbert always does, score the puck, on a Grizzlie power play after being fed beautifully by Josh Dickinson. Then, a five on three wasn't about to go to waste as Nolan DeJong fired past what had been a red hot goaltender in Kansas City's Mason McDonald.
Execution was the name of the game in the first period. Quite simply, Kansas City converted on their offensive chances while Utah didn't. Too much open ice allowed for the first goal of the game by Sides. Kansas City then had a great shift in which two minutes were played in the Grizzlies defensive zone as Darian Dziurzynski rocketed a shot past Utah goalie Kevin Carr.
Images from this story
|
Utah Grizzlies center Josh Dickinson races for the puck against the Kansas City Mavericks
|
Utah Grizzlies center Josh Dickinson
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 18, 2019
- Thunder Weekly, February 18th - Wichita Thunder
- Makowski's OT Winner Sends Reading Packing - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Insider Adam Turner on 5-2 Loss to KC - Utah Grizzlies
- Allen Americans Weekly Update - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Fall 5-2 to Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- Sides Hat Trick Leads Mavs to 5-2 Win against Grizzlies - Kansas City Mavericks
- Stingrays Weekly Report - February 18 - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - February 18 - ECHL
- Vallorani Ties the Game with 4.6 Seconds Left, But Beast Fall in OT - Brampton Beast
- Adam Pleskach Named ECHL Player of the Week - Tulsa Oilers
- Tulsa's Pleskach Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Thomas Sends K-Wings Past Beast 5-4 in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Walleye Travel to KC for Two - Toledo Walleye
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Mavs Monday - February 18 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Wheeling Nailers Weekly Report, February 18 - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Weekly: Suddenly Hot Mariners Approach Busy Weekend - Maine Mariners
- Solar Bears Sign Liam Bilton - Orlando Solar Bears
- Steelheads Weekly - February 18, 2019 - Idaho Steelheads
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 19 (February 11-19, 2019) - Indy Fuel
- Komets Rally for Pair of Points for Week 19; Thunder Roll in for Back-To-Back Games, Cincinnati Visits Sunday - Fort Wayne Komets
- Grizzlies Conclude Homestand Today vs Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- D'Agostini Dominates Allen in Season Series - Reading Royals
- Game Day: Final Matchup with Brampton Brings Monday Matinee - Kalamazoo Wings
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - February 18 - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.