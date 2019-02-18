Makowski's OT Winner Sends Reading Packing
February 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, beat the Reading Royals on Sunday afternoon by a score of 5-4 in overtime on Dr Seuss Day in Allen.
David Makowski's blast just 59 seconds into the overtime period beat Andrew D'Agostini for the game winning goal, ending the Americans three-game losing streak, it was Makowski's 10th goal of the season from Salituro and Breton.
Americans defenseman Alex Breton had his first career hat trick and added an assist for a 4-point afternoon for the Americans. He notched his 10th, 11th and 12th goals of the season.
"The hat trick was nice, but we need the two points more" said Alex Breton. "We played a great game and never quit even when we were down. Once we got the game to overtime, we knew we were going to win it. Makowski (David) had a great shot that found the back of the net."
The game changed hands five times in the contest before David Makowski finally ended the game in overtime. The Americans finished the season series with Reading winning just one of five games between the two clubs (1-5-0).
The Americans continue the homestand this Friday, Saturday and Sunday against the Utah Grizzlies. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.
