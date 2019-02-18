Tulsa's Pleskach Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Adam Pleskach of the Tulsa Oilers has been selected as the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 11-17.

Pleskach scored five goals and added four assists for nine points, helping the Oilers to a 4-1-0 record last week.

The 30-year-old was held scoreless in a 2-1 win at Wichita on Tuesday, posted a goal and an assist in a 2-1 win at Kansas City on Wednesday, tallied four points (3g-1a) in a 7-3 victory over Wichita on Friday and had a goal and two assists in a 6-3 victory over Worcester on Sunday.

A native of Beausejour, Manitoba, Pleskach leads the ECHL with 27 goals and 229 shots on goal and is fourth with 55 points in 54 games this season. He represented the Oilers at the 2019 ECHL All-Star Classic, totaling three assists.

Pleskach has tallied 260 points (19g-131a) in 330 career ECHL games with Tulsa and Evansville.

Prior to turning pro, Pleskach recorded 114 points (59g-55a) in 138 career games at American International College.

On behalf of Adam Pleskach, a case of pucks will be donated to a Tulsa youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 39,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: John Edwardh, Adirondack (3 gp, 2g, 5a, 7 pts.) and Ryan Rupert, Indy (3 gp, 5g, 2a, 7 pts.).

Also Nominated: Brady Shaw (Fort Wayne), Elgin Pearce (Idaho), Casey Kalk (Orlando), Dylan Sadowy (Toledo), Alec Butcher (Wheeling) and Yannick Turcotte (Worcester).

