ECHL Transactions - February 18

February 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 18, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Tom Hodges, G

Indy:

Garrett Schmitz, D

Orlando:

David Mazurek, F

South Carolina:

Jeff Jakaitis, G

Tulsa:

Scott Cuthrell, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Brandon McMartin, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Joel Messner, D recalled by Providence

Brampton:

Add Jake Paterson, G assigned by Belleville

Add Anthony Cortese, D activated from reserve

Delete Adrian Carbonara, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Delete Patrick Bajkov, F recalled to Springfield by Florida (NHL)

Indy:

Add Josh McArdle, D assigned by Rockford

Add Matt Iacopelli, F activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Collins, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Delete Eli Lichtenwald, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Chase Van Allen, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Zach Diamantoni, F activated from reserve

Maine:

Add Blake Kessel, D added to active roster (traded from Jacksonville)

Norfolk:

Add Domenic Alberga, F returned from loan to Tucson

Delete Brant Sherwood, F placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Parrone, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/7)

Orlando:

Add Liam Bilton, F signed contract, added to active roster

Rapid City:

Add Zach Fischer, F assigned by Stockton

Delete Willem Nong-Lambert, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Sam Fioretti, F added to active roster (returned from Wichita - voided trade)

Delete Shane Eiserman, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Jordan Topping, F activated from reserve

Delete Shane Berschbach, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Delete Marty Magers, G released as EBUG

Add Keegan Asmundson, G added to active roster (claimed from Kalamazoo) [2/17]

Delete Keegan Asmundson, G loaned to San Antonio [2/17]

Utah:

Add Caleb Herbert, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Add Nolan DeJong, D activated from reserve

Delete Josh Henke, F placed on reserve

Delete Jack Walker, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/31)

Wheeling:

Delete Jordan Neamonitis, G released as EBUG

Wichita:

Delete Tyler Tilton, G released as EBUG

