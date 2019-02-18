ECHL Transactions - February 18
February 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 18, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Tom Hodges, G
Indy:
Garrett Schmitz, D
Orlando:
David Mazurek, F
South Carolina:
Jeff Jakaitis, G
Tulsa:
Scott Cuthrell, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Brandon McMartin, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Joel Messner, D recalled by Providence
Brampton:
Add Jake Paterson, G assigned by Belleville
Add Anthony Cortese, D activated from reserve
Delete Adrian Carbonara, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Delete Patrick Bajkov, F recalled to Springfield by Florida (NHL)
Indy:
Add Josh McArdle, D assigned by Rockford
Add Matt Iacopelli, F activated from reserve
Delete Anthony Collins, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Delete Eli Lichtenwald, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Chase Van Allen, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Zach Diamantoni, F activated from reserve
Maine:
Add Blake Kessel, D added to active roster (traded from Jacksonville)
Norfolk:
Add Domenic Alberga, F returned from loan to Tucson
Delete Brant Sherwood, F placed on reserve
Delete Brandon Parrone, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/7)
Orlando:
Add Liam Bilton, F signed contract, added to active roster
Rapid City:
Add Zach Fischer, F assigned by Stockton
Delete Willem Nong-Lambert, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Sam Fioretti, F added to active roster (returned from Wichita - voided trade)
Delete Shane Eiserman, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Jordan Topping, F activated from reserve
Delete Shane Berschbach, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Delete Marty Magers, G released as EBUG
Add Keegan Asmundson, G added to active roster (claimed from Kalamazoo) [2/17]
Delete Keegan Asmundson, G loaned to San Antonio [2/17]
Utah:
Add Caleb Herbert, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Add Nolan DeJong, D activated from reserve
Delete Josh Henke, F placed on reserve
Delete Jack Walker, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/31)
Wheeling:
Delete Jordan Neamonitis, G released as EBUG
Wichita:
Delete Tyler Tilton, G released as EBUG
