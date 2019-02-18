Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - February 18

February 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





Tulsa sits one point out of first place in the Mountain Division heading into trip to Boise this week.

OVERALL RECORD: 30-18-6

LAST WEEK: 4-1-0

RESULTS

Tuesday, Feb. 12 - Tulsa 2, Wichita 1 (OT) (INTRUST Bank Arena - Wichita, KS)

>> The Oilers hit the ice Tuesday for the first time in ten days and jumped ahead of their Stonewolf Casino Cup rival with a first period power play goal from Jared Thomas. After a scoreless second period, the Thunder tied the game early in the third period on a controversial goal. Devin Williams stopped the initial Thunder shot, before the rebound was kicked in and the goal was waived off immediately. Following a review, the call was overturned and the game was tied 1-1 heading into overtime. Thomas was the hero again, as he blasted the game-winner into the net from between the circles with 1:38 left in overtime to give Tulsa its sixth win in eight tries against the Thunder.

Wednesday, Feb. 13 - Tulsa 2, Kansas City 1 (Silverstein Eye Centers Arena - Independence, MO)

>> Tulsa rattled off its second straight win and ninth in its last 11 road contests Wednesday against the Mavericks in a game that was rescheduled from Feb. 5. Ryan Tesink put the Oilers in front with a goal on a delayed penalty late in the opening frame. Kansas City tied the game at 1-1 on a 3-on-2 rush in the second period, but Oilers captain Adam Pleskach scored with 59 seconds left to put Tulsa back in front heading into the third. Devin Williams stopped all 12 shots in the third period to preserve the Oilers' 2-1 victory, as Tulsa's goaltender won his tenth game in his last 12 starts.

Friday, Feb. 15 - Tulsa 7, Wichita 3 (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK)

>> The Oilers clinched the season series against Wichita on Friday with their seventh win against the Thunder in convincing fashion. Tulsa opened up a 3-1 first period lead, thanks to two goals from Adam Pleskach and one from Alex Kromm. The Thunder battled back to even the score at 3-3 and Oilers goaltender Devin Williams had to leave the game with an injury. Ian Keserich entered and stopped all 14 shots he faced to earn his first win of the season. Kromm scored again late in the second to put the Oilers in front for good. Eric Drapluk made it 5-3 on a power play in the third, before Pleskach completed his hat trick and Jared Thomas wrapped up the scoring. Thomas finished with a goal and four assists.

Saturday, Feb. 16 - Worcester 1, Tulsa 0 (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK)

>> The Railers squeaked out a 1-0 win in the first-ever meeting between Tulsa and Worcester, thanks to a 47-save shutout from Evan Buitenhuis. Worcester scored the game's only goal 5:59 into the game when Tyler Barnes snuck a rebound past Ian Keserich. Buitenhuis stopped 14 Oilers shots in the first period, 18 in the middle frame and 15 more in the third to hand Tulsa its fourth shutout loss of the season, all on home ice. Keserich stopped 22 of 23 Railers attempts in his first start since coming out of retirement.

Sunday, Feb. 17 - Tulsa 6, Worcester 3 (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK)

>> In the final game of a stretch of five games in six days, the Oilers overcame an early power play goal from Worcester's Ryan MacKinnon and scored five unanswered goals to finish the first period up 5-1. Kyle Rhodes tied the game four minutes into the contest, before Tommy Mele scored his first of two 28 seconds later to put Tulsa ahead for good. Jared Thomas, Mele and Adam Phillips all lit the lamp before the first period buzzer. Adam Pleskach tallied a power play goal 33 seconds into the middle period to make it 6-1, before the Railers closed the gap with a breakaway goal in the frame and added a third period power play goal. The Oilers outshot Worcester 41-20, and Ian Keserich stopped 17 shots for his second win of the weekend.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Wednesday, Feb. 20 - Tulsa AT Idaho, 7:05 p.m. - CenturyLink Arena (Boise, ID)

Friday, Feb. 22 - Tulsa AT Idaho, 7:05 p.m. - CenturyLink Arena (Boise, ID)

Saturday, Feb. 23 - Tulsa AT Idaho, 4:05 p.m. - CenturyLink Arena (Boise, ID)

ON THE MOVE

- 2/17 - Keegan Asmundson (G) claimed off of waivers from Kalamazoo.

- 2/15 - Chris Forney (D) loaned to Tulsa from San Diego (AHL).

- 2/11 - Scott Cuthrell (F) signed a standard player contract with Tulsa.

- 2/11 - Scott Moldenhauer (D) recalled from loan by San Diego (AHL).

- 2/11 - Alex Dostie (F) recalled by Anaheim (NHL) to San Diego (AHL).

FAST FACTS

- Ian Keserich won his first pro game Friday since March 30, 2013 (2,148 days).

- Adam Pleskach recorded his third hat trick of the season Friday and eighth of his career.

- Jared Thomas recorded the Oilers' first 5-point game (1g, 4a) Friday vs. Wichita.

TEAM TRENDS

- The Oilers clinched the StoneWolf Casino Cup season series against Wichita (7-2-0) with Friday's win.

- Tulsa scored five goals in the first period Sunday, the team's most in a period this season.

- The Oilers are 4-0-0 in games after being shutout, following Sunday's win over Worcester.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 55 - Adam Pleskach

GOALS: 27 - Adam Pleskach

ASSISTS: 28 - Adam Pleskach

PLUS/MINUS: +17 - Steven Kaunisto

PIMS: 144 - Mike McKee

PP GOALS: 9 - Adam Pleskach

SH GOALS: 2 - Jared Thomas

GW GOALS: 7 - Charlie Sampair

SHOTS: 229 - Adam Pleskach

WINS: 16 - Devin Williams

GAA: 2.21 - Devin Williams

SAVE %: .913 - Devin Williams

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 33/239 (13.8%) - 24th in the ECHL

Last Week - 5/26 (19.2%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 173/209 (82.8%) - 15th in the ECHL

Last Week - 15/18 (83/3%)

LAST DROPS

Adam Pleskach leads the ECHL in goals (27) and is 4th in points (55), and 5th in power play goals (9)... Charlie Sampair leads the league with 7 game-winning goals... Ryan Tesink is 17th in goals (20) and 19th in points (47)... Mike McKee is 9th in penalty minutes (144)... Devin Williams is 3rd in the ECHL in goals-against average (2.21)... Dylan Bredo is 5th among league defensemen with 26 goals and 9th in points (30)... Kyle Rhodes is 5th among defensemen with 11 goals... Steven Kaunisto is tied for the league lead among defensemen with 4 game-winning goals... Jared Thomas is 4th among rookies with 43 points.

