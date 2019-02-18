Allen Americans Weekly Update
February 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, will host the Utah Grizzlies for three games this weekend starting on Friday night at 7:05 pm. Last week, the Americans went 1-2-0 against teams for the Eastern Conference. The Americans are last in the Mountain Division. Allen is 14 points behind fourth place Kansas City.
Last Week's Record: 1-2-0
Overall record: 17-32-4-2 40 points -
-- Last Week's Games --
Friday, February 15th vs. Worcester - 6-2 Loss
Allen, Texas - The Worcester Railers scored five times in the third period to break open a close game in the first-ever meeting between the two teams. Worcester scored three goals in a six minute span, and five overall in the third period while cruising to a 6-2 win.
Saturday, February 16th vs. Reading - 5-3 Loss
Allen, Texas - The Royals outscored the Americans 3-1 in the third period, handing Allen their third straight loss in 5-3 decision on Saturday night at Allen Event Center. Josh Atkinson scored shorthanded in the third period for his first goal of the season
Sunday, February 17th vs. Reading- 5-4 OT Win
Allen, Texas -David Makowski ended the Americans three-game losing streak, scoring his 10th goal of the season in overtime in a 5-4 Americans victory. The lead changed hands five times in a tight affair on Sunday afternoon. The Americans finished the year 1-7-0 against the Eastern Conference.
- Rookie Alex Breton had his first career hat trick on Sunday.
- Alex Breton is second in the league in Defenseman Points with 35.
- Allen leads the league averaging 20.84 penalty minutes per game.
- Zach Pochiro is tied for second in the league with 11 power play goals.
- Allen has the fewest home points this season with 15 (7-14-1-0).
- Allen is 10-5-4-1 when scoring the first goal.
- Allen is 15-22-4-2 against their own division this season.
About the Americans
The Allen Americans play in the ECHL, the premiere AA hockey league in North America. The Americans were established in 2009 and have won four Double A Championships in nine full seasons of minor pro hockey. In those nine seasons, Allen has qualified for the playoffs every year with five trips to the league finals. Allen is in its fifth season in the ECHL, after playing five years in the now defunct Central Hockey League.
Americans Next Home Game:
Friday, February 22nd vs. Utah Grizzlies
Time: 7:05 pm CST
Venue: Allen Event Center
