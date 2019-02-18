ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension

February 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following fines and suspension.

Worcester's Cornell fined, suspended

Worcester's Mike Cornell has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #689, Worcester at Tulsa, on Feb. 17.

Cornell was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross checking under Rule #59.5 at 17:47 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Cornell will miss Worcester's game at Manchester on Feb. 20.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Reading's Goumas fined

Reading's Kevin Goumas has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #690, Reading at Allen, on Feb. 17.

Goumas was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for spearing under Rule #62.5 at 20:00 of the first period. He is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.