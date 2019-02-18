ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension
February 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following fines and suspension.
Worcester's Cornell fined, suspended
Worcester's Mike Cornell has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #689, Worcester at Tulsa, on Feb. 17.
Cornell was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross checking under Rule #59.5 at 17:47 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Cornell will miss Worcester's game at Manchester on Feb. 20.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Reading's Goumas fined
Reading's Kevin Goumas has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #690, Reading at Allen, on Feb. 17.
Goumas was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for spearing under Rule #62.5 at 20:00 of the first period. He is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 18, 2019
- Adam Pleskach Named ECHL Player of the Week - Tulsa Oilers
- Tulsa's Pleskach Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Thomas Sends K-Wings Past Beast 5-4 in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Walleye Travel to KC for Two - Toledo Walleye
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Mavs Monday - February 18 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Wheeling Nailers Weekly Report, February 18 - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Weekly: Suddenly Hot Mariners Approach Busy Weekend - Maine Mariners
- Solar Bears Sign Liam Bilton - Orlando Solar Bears
- Steelheads Weekly - February 18, 2019 - Idaho Steelheads
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 19 (February 11-19, 2019) - Indy Fuel
- Komets Rally for Pair of Points for Week 19; Thunder Roll in for Back-To-Back Games, Cincinnati Visits Sunday - Fort Wayne Komets
- Grizzlies Conclude Homestand Today vs Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- D'Agostini Dominates Allen in Season Series - Reading Royals
- Game Day: Final Matchup with Brampton Brings Monday Matinee - Kalamazoo Wings
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - February 18 - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.