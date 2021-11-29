Walleye Sign Defenseman Adam Parsells

(Toledo, OH) - Defenseman Adam Parsells has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2021-2022 season.

Parsells, the native of Wausau, Wisconsin, is in his first professional season and has appeared in a total of three games this year without a point. He has appeared in two games this year with the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL. The 24-year-old did collect a couple of games late in the 2020-21 season with Utah after completing his college career.

The former sixth round pick of San Jose in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Parsells spent four years at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire in NCAA Division 3. Parsells posted 58 points (20G, 38A) over 88 games for the Blugolds. The 6'6" defenseman was an assistant captain in each of his last two years and posted a career-best 24 points (8G, 16A) in 28 games during the 2019-20 season. While skating for the Blugolds, he was honored as a three-time WIAC All-Conference team (2017-2021) and was named to the NCAA III Second Team All-American in the 2019-20 year.

