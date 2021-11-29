Walleye Sign Defenseman Adam Parsells
November 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
(Toledo, OH) - Defenseman Adam Parsells has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2021-2022 season.
Parsells, the native of Wausau, Wisconsin, is in his first professional season and has appeared in a total of three games this year without a point. He has appeared in two games this year with the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL. The 24-year-old did collect a couple of games late in the 2020-21 season with Utah after completing his college career.
The former sixth round pick of San Jose in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Parsells spent four years at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire in NCAA Division 3. Parsells posted 58 points (20G, 38A) over 88 games for the Blugolds. The 6'6" defenseman was an assistant captain in each of his last two years and posted a career-best 24 points (8G, 16A) in 28 games during the 2019-20 season. While skating for the Blugolds, he was honored as a three-time WIAC All-Conference team (2017-2021) and was named to the NCAA III Second Team All-American in the 2019-20 year.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 29, 2021
- Walleye Sign Defenseman Adam Parsells - Toledo Walleye
- Goaltender Mandolese Reassigned to Atlanta from Belleville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Weekly, November 29 - Wichita Thunder
- Stingrays Weekly Report: November 29, 2021 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Report Card Night this Friday - Fort Wayne Komets
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Hosts K-Wings in Huge 3 Game Set - Utah Grizzlies
- Everblades Welcome Trois Rivières to Hertz Arena for First Time Ever - Florida Everblades
- Steelheads Weekly - November 29, 2021 - Idaho Steelheads
- Hartford Recalls Taylor; Returns Brassard to JAX - Jacksonville Icemen
- Rabbit Report: the Week Ahead - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Admirals: November 29, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 6 - Indy Fuel
- Aaron Luchuk Heads up to Syracuse - Orlando Solar Bears
- Weekly Roundup: Glads Finish Seven Games in Ten Days - Atlanta Gladiators
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 6: November 29, 2021 - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Weekly: K-Wings Take to the Sky, Visit Grizzlies - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.