K-Wings Weekly: K-Wings Take to the Sky, Visit Grizzlies

OVERALL RECORD: 8-5-0-0

LAST WEEK: 2-1-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, take on the Utah Grizzlies for a back-to-back starting Friday night at Maverik Center in Salt Lake City.

The K-Wings will have a day off on Sunday before finishing up their short season series with the Grizzlies on Monday, December, 6th. All three games in Utah will start at 9:10 p.m. EST. Kalamazoo will not play at Wings Event Center until December 10th.

RESULTS

Wednesday, Nov. 11 - Fort Wayne 3, Kalamazoo 4 (Wings Event Center- Kalamazoo, MI) | Box Score

>> A high-sticking penalty left Fort Wayne a man down. With just a second left on the penalty, Matteson Iacopelli deflected in a shot into the net to even the score. Two minutes later, Kyle Blaney got in on the action. A shot from Tanner Sorenson bounced off the Goaltender and into the lap of Blaney, who drained the puck top shelf. The Komets finished the scoring in the first period to make it 2-2. Logan Lambdin made a nifty move in the left circle and pinged a shot off the pipe to put Kalamazoo ahead 3-2 in the second frame. A puck battle behind the Komets net left Erik Bradford wide open in front. The puck poked out, and Bradford tapped in to give Kalamazoo a 4-3 and ultimately, the game-winner. K-Wings net minder Jet Greaves stopped 23 of 26 shots faced in the victory.

Friday, Nov. 26 - Cincinnati 6, Kalamazoo 2 (Heritage Bank Center- Cincinnati, OH) | Box Score

>> The Cyclones took control in the first frame scoring three goals. Kalamazoo went scoreless. The second period got off to a slower start. Kalamazoo would finally get on the board with 2:13 remaining in the second frame. Logan Lambdin faked his first shot, created space, and found the back of the net to make it 4-1. With 10:07 remaining in the third, the K-Wings would cut the lead in half. After a succession of shots, Giovanni Vallati cleaned up the mess with a shot to the top shelf to make it 4-2 Cincinnati. The Cyclones would score two more as Kalamazoo goaltender Trevor Gorsuch saved 21 of the 27 shots he faced in a 6-2 loss.

Saturday, Nov. 27 - Cincinnati 2, Kalamazoo 4 (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI) | Box Score

For the second night in a row, Cincinnati was responsible for the opening goal. The K-Wings would answer when forward Zach Jordan forced a turnover, went coast to coast to beat the goalie to even the score at 1-1. With 40 seconds remaining in the 1st period, Tanner Sorenson set up Brenden Miller for a one-time slap shot from the blue line to make it 2-1. Just 2:15 into the second frame, Logan Lambdin found the net, cleaning up a rebounded shot from Sorenson to make it 3-1. 12 minutes later, Jordan and Kyle Blaney capitalized on a 2-on-1 breakaway. Great passing gave Jordan an open net to make it 4-1. The Cyclones finally responded with a last-second goal from defender Jason Tackett. Jet Greaves stopped 29 of those 31 shots from the Cyclones in the K-Wings victory.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Friday, Dec. 3 - Kalamazoo AT Utah, 9:10 p.m. EST - Maverik Center (Salt Lake City, UT)

Saturday, Dec. 4 - Kalamazoo AT Utah, 9:10 p.m. EST - Maverik Center (Salt Lake City, UT)

ON THE MOVE

11/24 - Defenseman Olivier LeBlanc returned on loan to Kalamazoo from Cleveland (AHL).

11/25 - Defenseman Olivier LeBlanc was recalled from loan by Cleveland (AHL) from Kalamazoo.

FAST FACTS

- Justin Taylor tied Sam Ftorek for 8th in assists all-time in K-Wings History on Saturday night vs the Cincinnati Cyclones.

- Logan Lambdin has scored four goals in his last five games.

- Brenden Miller is second among defensemen in goals in the ECHL with five.

TEAM TRENDS

- Kalamazoo is 8-1 when they score three goals or more this season

- The K-Wings are 5-0 when they score on the power play

- The K-Wings are 5-1 in games played on Saturday

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 16 - Justin Taylor

GOAL: 6 - Justin Taylor

ASSISTS: 10 - Justin Taylor

PLUS/MINUS: +8 - Brenden Miller

PIMS: 29 - Brenden Miller

PP GOALS: 4 - Justin Taylor

SH GOALS: 2 - Erik Bradford

GW GOALS: 1 - Eight Players

SHOTS: 38 - Zach Jordan

WINS: 6 - Jet Greaves

GAA: 2.91 - Jet Greaves

SAVE %: .908 - Jet Greaves

* - currently with Cleveland (AHL)

** currently with Grand Rapids (AHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 2/13 (15.4%)

This Season - 10/44 (22.7%) - 4th in the ECHL

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 1/7 (85.7%)

This Season - 8/39 (78.1%) - 19th in the ECHL

