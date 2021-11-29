Langan Hangs Four Points on Admirals in 4-1 Solar Bears Win

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tristin Langan turned in a four-point night and Ian Parker scored twice as the Orlando Solar Bears (10-6-1-0) picked up a 4-1 victory over the Norfolk Admirals (8-7-0-1) on Monday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

Parker opened the scoring in the first period with a shorthanded goal, then batted in the eventual game-winner in the third on a Langan rebound. Canon Pieper also scored on the man advantage, redirecting a shot from Cole Moberg, and Langan capped the scoring with a shot that deflected into the net off the skate of an Admirals defender.

1st Period

ORL Goal: Ian Parker (4) [SH] at 9:48. Assisted by Tristin Langan.

SHOTS: ORL 11, NOR 8

2nd Period

NOR Goal: Blake Murray (3) at 12:04. Assisted by Alex Tonge and Sam Thibault.

SHOTS: ORL 9, NOR 18

3rd Period

ORL Goal: Ian Parker (5) [PP] at 2:28. Assisted by Tristin Langan and Luke McInnis.

ORL Goal: Canon Pieper (4) [PP] at 5:52. Assisted by Cole Moberg and Tristin Langan.

ORL Goal: Tristin Langan (1) at 15:12. Assisted by Luke McInnis and Joe Garreffa.

SHOTS: ORL 15, NOR 10

Goaltending

ORL: Brad Barone, 35-for-36

NOR: Dylan Wells, 31-for-35

NOTABLES:

The Solar Bears improved to 3-2-1-0 against Norfolk this season.

Orlando is the first South Division club to reach 10 wins this season.

Brad Barone earned his third consecutive win in the effort.

Langan's performance was his third career four-point game; Langan's assist on Parker's shorthanded goal in the first period was the sixth career shorthanded assist with the Solar Bears, tying him with Chris LeBlanc for first in franchise history.

Parker had his first career two-goal game.

Luke McInnis contributed two assists for his third multi-point game of the season.

Orlando went 2-for-7 with the power play, matching their previous season-high.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears visit the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host the Icemen on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for Mental Health Awareness Night, presented by AdventHealth. The game also serves as Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beer specials during the game.

