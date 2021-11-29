Aaron Luchuk Heads up to Syracuse

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Aaron Luchuk has earned a Professional Try-Out agreement with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Luchuk, 24, leads the Solar Bears in scoring with 22 points (9g-13a) in 16 games this season, and ranks fourth in scoring in the ECHL. Prior to earning his PTO to Syracuse, Luchuk had tied Johnny McInnis for the franchise ironman streak of 88 consecutive regular season games played.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears conclude their four-game series with the Norfolk Admirals tonight at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

