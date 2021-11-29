Hartford Recalls Taylor; Returns Brassard to JAX

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that defenseman Jeff Taylor has been recalled by Hartford. In addition, the Wolf Pack have also reassigned goaltender Francois Brassard to Jacksonville.

Taylor, 27, returns to Hartford after totaling eight points (2g, 6a) in tens games with the Icemen this season. The 6-0, 185-pound defenseman has accrued 13 points (2g, 11a) in 79 career AHL games split between Hartford and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins from 2016-2021. Taylor has also registered 29 career points (6g, 23a) in 56 ECHL contests in stints with Jacksonville, the Wheeling Nailers and Maine Mariners. The Albany, New York resident played four seasons at Union College where he complied 92 points (18g, 74a) in 192 games and won a NCAA National Championship in 2014.

Brassard, 27, is 1-1-1 with a 3.66 goals-against-average in three appearances with the Icemen this season. Last season, he went 4-4-1 with a 2.83 goals-against average with the Wheeling Nailers. The Gatineau, PQ resident played collegiately at Carelton University from 2016-2019 and was selected by the Ottawa Senators in the sixth round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

