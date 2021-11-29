Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 6

INDY FUEL WEEK 6 RESULTS: 1-1-1-0, 4-9-1-1 Overall

Wednesday, November 24 - Fuel 1 at Wheeling 5:

Playing their first game of the week, the Fuel visited the Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday night. Despite five power play chances and outshooting Wheeling 35 to 23, the Fuel fell to the Nailers 5-1 in the pair's third matchup of the season.

Friday, November 26 - Fuel 3 at Toledo 4 OT:

In the first of two games on Thanksgiving weekend, the Fuel traveled to Toledo for a Friday night contest. After no goals in the first period, both team's combined for six goals in the second and third periods sending the game to overtime where Toledo would take the 4-3 win.

Saturday, November 27 - Fuel 2 vs Fort Wayne 3

In the third and final game of the week, the Fuel hosted the Fort Wayne Komets for Marvel Super Hero Night. After both teams traded goals throughout, a late goal from the Komets would hand them a 3-2 win on Saturday.

INDY FUEL WEEK 7 SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, December 1 - Fuel vs Fort Wayne (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Saturday, December 4 - Fuel at Cincinnati (7:35 p.m. ET, Heritage Bank Center)

Sunday, December 5 - Fuel at Wheeling (4:10 p.m. ET, WesBanco Arena)

ONE-GOAL GAMES

In two out of Indy's three games last week finished as one-goal contests. "It's teaching us how we have to get to where we need to go," said Doug Christiansen. "Whether it's discipline or puck decisions, we're learning that this adversity is putting us to our fighting weight." The Fuel will face three opponents this week that have each defeated them in their previous matchups.

DEFENSIVE HELP

Entering Week 7 of the ECHL season, the Fuel are led in points by Chad Yetman and Mike Lee. Struggling recently, Yetman hasn't tallied a point since November 19th at Wheeling. However, Mike Lee has two goals and three assists in his last five games. The second-year defenseman currently leads the Indy Fuel in assists with 10.

OIL DROPS:

Jared Thomas has a goal and four assists in his last four games

Mike Lee is riding a five game point streak (2g, 4a)

Lee is tied for third among defensemen in points (13)

Chris Cameron picked up his first pro point on Saturday night

Tommy Apap has three assists in his last four games

Team Notes

The Fuel are 7th in the ECHL in average penalty minutes (15.47 per game)

Through their first 15 games, the Fuel are 3-4-0-0 at home and 1-5-1-1 on the road

Indy is 3-4-1-1 when scoring the first goal of the game

The Fuel have outshot their opponents 157-115 in the third period this season

Through 15 games, the Fuel are averaging 2.87 goals per game

The Fuel are averaging 3.73 goals against per game

The Fuel are 3-0-0-0 when leading after the second period but are 1-5-0-0 when trailing after the first

