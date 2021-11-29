Thunder Weekly, November 29

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita finished a five-game homestand this past week. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, November 24

Rapid City at Wichita, 2-1 L (OT)

Friday, November 26

Tulsa at Wichita, 3-1 W

Saturday, November 27

Rapid City at Wichita, 6-4 W

Sunday, November 28

Rapid City at Wichita, 3-2 W (SO)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, December 1

Wichita at Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 5

Wichita at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.

WICHITA

HOME: 6-3-1-0

AWAY: 3-2-0-0

OVERALL: 9-5-1-0

Last 10: 8-1-1-0

Streak: 7-0-1-0

Rank: 3rd, Mountain Division, 19 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Peter Crinella, 8

Assists: Jay Dickman, 11

Points: Jay Dickman, 16

+/-: Carter Johnson, +8

PIM: Sean Allen, 54

FRANCHISE MARK - Evan Buitenhuis tied a franchise record on Sunday for consecutive starts made by a Thunder goaltender. He has started all 15 games so far this season. Buitenhuis is second in the league in wins (8), first in minutes (846), first in saves (436) and fourth in save percentage (.930).

RIDE THE WAVE - Jay Dickman is having a terrific start to the season for the Thunder. He leads the team in scoring and is currently riding an eight-game point streak. He has 11 points (4g, 7a) over that span. The Bemidji State product has 16 points (5g, 11a) in 15 games so far this season.

SWIFT SWEDE - Tim Soderlund improved to 2-for-2 in shootout situations on Sunday. He has four points (2g, 2a) in his last three games.

THREE PEAT - Matteo Gennaro and Brayden Watts have points in three-straight games. Gennaro has four points (2g, 2a) and Watts has recorded five (1g, 4a).

BALANCE - Six different players have at least 10 points through 15 games. Three players have at least 10 helpers led by Jay Dickman who has 11. Brayden Watts and Cam Clarke each have 10 assists.

CLOSING TIME - Since Halloween, Wichita has been a third-period team. The Thunder have outscored their opponents 13-5 since giving up four in the third against the Wheeling Nailers. Wichita is outscoring teams 14-9 in the first and 17-12 in the third overall on the season.

THUNDERBOLTS... Matteo Gennaro is first in power play points (9)...Sean Allen is first in penalty minutes (54) and tied for second in major penalties...Cam Clarke is third among defenseman with 10 assists...Wichita is sixth in penalty minutes per game (15.53)...Wichita is 6-1-0-0 when scoring first...Wichita is third in the league on the penalty kill (87.3%)...Wichita is third in the league in goals against per game (2.47)...

