Rabbit Report: the Week Ahead

November 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







The Swamp Rabbits are happy to announce the Perfect Addition to the Holiday Season! Give the Gift of Swamp Rabbits Hockey with the Holiday Pack!

The Swamp Rabbits Holiday Pack includes TEN (10) Ticket Vouchers good for ANY Regular Season Game from Dec-April PLUS a Swamp Rabbits Scarf! These are only available for a limited amount of time so be sure and secure yours today!

RABBITS SCORE BIG ON BLACK FRIDAY

The Swamp Rabbits fell to the Atlanta Gladiators 4-3 on Thanksgiving night despite the team's best efforts with two third period goals.

The following night, the Rabbits fell behind 3-0 to the South Carolina Stingrays but scored three straight in regulation to force overtime. Liam Pecararo posted a pair of goals that would bring Greenville within a goal and tie the game in the third. Max Zimmer, in 3-on-3 overtime, blasted home the game-winner to improve the Rabbits to 4-1 over their last 5 games.

SWAMP RABBIT BUNNY TOSS

PRESENTED BY:

Tis the Season for Swamp Rabbits Holiday Hockey! Join us as we ring in the Holiday Spirit with sing along Holiday classics in game, exclusive concourse interactions, and the return of the Bunny Toss, the Swamp Rabbit version of the traditional teddy bear toss. All the stuffed animals are donated to local Upstate charities to spread that Holiday Cheer!

WAGGIN' WEDNESDAYS PRESENTED BY THE NOBLE DOG HOTEL

Fans with two and four legs are welcomed to the first Waggin' Wednesday presented by The Noble Dog Hotel on December 8th!

Bring your furry friends for a night of Rabbits Hockey!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.