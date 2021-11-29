Americans Weekly
November 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), picked up three out of a possible six points this past weekend in Idaho. The Americans lost in overtime on Friday night and beat the Steelheads 4-2 on Saturday. The Americans only play one game this weekend. They host the Rapid City Rush on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 pm
Last Week's Record: 1-1-1
Overall record: 5-7-3-0 (13 Points)
-- Last Week's Games --
Wednesday, November 24, @ Idaho
Score: 4-2 L
Game Winning Goal: K. Marino
Winning Goalie: M. Jurusik
Losing Goalie: H. Lavigne
Hayden Lavigne: Saves: 24
Hayden Lavigne: Shots: 28
Allen at Idaho Box Score
Friday, November 26, @ Idaho
Score: 3-2 OTL
Game Winning Goal: Y. Aksiantsiuk
Winning Goalie: J Kupsky
Losing Goalie: Hayden Lavigne
Hayden Lavigne: Saves: 29
Hayden Lavigne: Shots: 32
Allen at Idaho Box Score
Saturday, November 27th @ Idaho
Score: 4-2 W
Game Winning Goal: Kris Myllari
Winning Goalie: Francis Marotte
Losing Goalie: J Kupsky
Francis Marotte: Saves: 25
Francis Marotte: Shots: 27
Allen at Idaho Box Score
-- This Week's Games --
Sunday, December 5, vs. Rapid City Rush
Time: 2:05 pm CST
Location: CUTX Arena
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
-- Team Leaders -
Goals - (6) Chad Costello and Spencer Asuchak
Assists - (11) Spencer Asuchak and Chad Costello
Points - (17) Chad Costello and Spencer Asuchak
Power Play Goals - (3) Spencer Asuchak
Power Play Assists - (5) Chad Costello
Shorthanded Goals - (2) Spencer Asuchak
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Gavin Gould
Game Winning Goals - (2) Kris Myllari
First Goal - (2) Jack Combs and Gavin Gould
Insurance Goals - (1) Chad Costello and Zach Hall
Penalty Minutes - (41) Darian Skeoch
Plus/Minus - (+3) Darian Skeoch
Shots on Goal - (43) Chad Costello
Save Percentage - (0.920) Antoine Bibeau
Goalie Wins - (2) Antoine Bibeau
Goals-Against Average - (2.77) Antoine Bibeau
Americans Notables:
Allen is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.
Spencer Asuchak and Chad Costello are tied for the team lead with 17 points each.
Gavin Gould is tied for third in Rookie Points with 15.
Kelly Bent leads all rookies with four major penalties.
The Americans are 4th overall in Penalty Minutes (265).
Allen's Power Play ranks 15th overall at 19.0 %.
Phil Beaulieu and Jackson Leppard have the highest shooting percentage on the active roster at 25.0 %.
Chad Costello leads the team with 43 shots on goal this season.
The Americans are tied for the longest home losing streak in the league with four. (10/30/21)
Spencer Asuchak has the third longest road goal scoring streak in the league this season with four (11/12/21 - 11/20/21).
