Americans Weekly

November 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), picked up three out of a possible six points this past weekend in Idaho. The Americans lost in overtime on Friday night and beat the Steelheads 4-2 on Saturday. The Americans only play one game this weekend. They host the Rapid City Rush on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 pm

Last Week's Record: 1-1-1

Overall record: 5-7-3-0 (13 Points)

-- Last Week's Games --

Wednesday, November 24, @ Idaho

Score: 4-2 L

Game Winning Goal: K. Marino

Winning Goalie: M. Jurusik

Losing Goalie: H. Lavigne

Hayden Lavigne: Saves: 24

Hayden Lavigne: Shots: 28

Allen at Idaho Box Score

Friday, November 26, @ Idaho

Score: 3-2 OTL

Game Winning Goal: Y. Aksiantsiuk

Winning Goalie: J Kupsky

Losing Goalie: Hayden Lavigne

Hayden Lavigne: Saves: 29

Hayden Lavigne: Shots: 32

Allen at Idaho Box Score

Saturday, November 27th @ Idaho

Score: 4-2 W

Game Winning Goal: Kris Myllari

Winning Goalie: Francis Marotte

Losing Goalie: J Kupsky

Francis Marotte: Saves: 25

Francis Marotte: Shots: 27

Allen at Idaho Box Score

-- This Week's Games --

Sunday, December 5, vs. Rapid City Rush

Time: 2:05 pm CST

Location: CUTX Arena

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

-- Team Leaders -

Goals - (6) Chad Costello and Spencer Asuchak

Assists - (11) Spencer Asuchak and Chad Costello

Points - (17) Chad Costello and Spencer Asuchak

Power Play Goals - (3) Spencer Asuchak

Power Play Assists - (5) Chad Costello

Shorthanded Goals - (2) Spencer Asuchak

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Gavin Gould

Game Winning Goals - (2) Kris Myllari

First Goal - (2) Jack Combs and Gavin Gould

Insurance Goals - (1) Chad Costello and Zach Hall

Penalty Minutes - (41) Darian Skeoch

Plus/Minus - (+3) Darian Skeoch

Shots on Goal - (43) Chad Costello

Save Percentage - (0.920) Antoine Bibeau

Goalie Wins - (2) Antoine Bibeau

Goals-Against Average - (2.77) Antoine Bibeau

Americans Notables:

Allen is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.

Spencer Asuchak and Chad Costello are tied for the team lead with 17 points each.

Gavin Gould is tied for third in Rookie Points with 15.

Kelly Bent leads all rookies with four major penalties.

The Americans are 4th overall in Penalty Minutes (265).

Allen's Power Play ranks 15th overall at 19.0 %.

Phil Beaulieu and Jackson Leppard have the highest shooting percentage on the active roster at 25.0 %.

Chad Costello leads the team with 43 shots on goal this season.

The Americans are tied for the longest home losing streak in the league with four. (10/30/21)

Spencer Asuchak has the third longest road goal scoring streak in the league this season with four (11/12/21 - 11/20/21).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.