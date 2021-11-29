Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 6: November 29, 2021

Overall Record: 10-5-0-0, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 2 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

November 24 at Cincinnati (9-2 Loss)

November 25 at Fort Wayne (3-2 OT Win)

November 26 vs. Indy (4-3 OT Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

December 4 vs. Wheeling at 7:15 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

December 5 vs. Cincinnati at 5:15 p.m. (5:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Walleye Weekly Schedule

(Monday, November 29 through December 5)

Monday, November 29 - Practice 11:00 a.m. at Huntington Center

Tuesday, November 30 - Practice 11:00 a.m. at Huntington Center

Wednesday, December 1 - Practice 11:00 a.m. at Huntington Center

Thursday, December 2 - Practice 11:00 a.m. at Tam-O-Shanter

Friday, December 3 - Practice 11:00 a.m. at Tam-O-Shanter

Saturday, December 4 - Game vs. Wheeling at 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, December 5 - Game vs. Cincinnati at 5:15 p.m.

**PLEASE NOTE: ALL TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Walleye Notes

Overtime for the wins: After starting its week with a loss in Cincinnati, Toledo rebounded with a pair of overtime wins. The first came on Thanksgiving night in Fort Wayne, when Josh Dickinson sent the Walleye back to Toledo with a goal with only 8.6 seconds left in the seven minute extra period. Friday night, it was defenseman Randy Gazzola netting his first goal of the season at 2:33 of overtime to give Toledo the victory. The two overtime games were the first times this season that the Walleye have played in overtime.

Top fish still: Toledo currently has three of the top five scorers in the ECHL with TJ Hensick leading the way at 25 points (12G, 13A). Forwards Matt Berry (9G, 15A) who is currently with Grand Rapids in the AHL and Josh Dickinson (9G, 12A) rank third and fifth respectively. Hensick also leads the league with his twelve goals.

Attendance heats up: The Walleye picked up its third sellout on the year Friday night with 7,881 inside the Huntington Center. Through seven home games, Toledo tops the ECHL in average attendance with 6,966 per contest and has posted standing room only crowds in two of the last three home games.

Home cooking: Since starting the home slate 1-2-0 in its first three contests, the Walleye have won four straight on home ice. During that stretch, Toledo has outscored its opponents 25-9.

Two weekend games ahead: Toledo has a pair of home games on tap for this week starting with a Saturday night tilt against Wheeling. The Nailers dealt the Walleye a 3-2 loss at the Huntington Center on November 12. On Sunday Cincinnati will be in Toledo for the first time this season. Toledo lost the first matchup this year with the Cyclones 9-2 down in Cincinnati last Wednesday.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Josh Dickinson (3 goals - 5 assists = 8 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Billy Christopoulos (2-0-0, 2.32 GAA, .926 save %)

