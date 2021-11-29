Growlers Tickets Now on Sale
November 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs are proud to announce that single-game tickets are now available for purchase. Deacon Sports and Entertainment and the Newfoundland Growlers thank the Mary Brown's Centre staff for their efforts to make tickets available to our fans.
Growlers fans can purchase tickets in person at the Mary Brown's Centre Box Office from 10 am - 7 pm Tuesday and Wednesday by phone at (709) 576-7657 or online via mbcentre.com 24 hours a day.
The Growlers return to Mary Brown's Centre ice on Wednesday, December 1st, Friday, December 3rd, and Saturday, December 4th when they take on the visiting Reading Royals. For more information visit nlgrowlers.com.
