Steelheads Weekly - November 29, 2021

November 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (10-7-0) enter a new month with their lone road weekend until the holiday break following a successful six-game homestand.

LAST WEEK...

Wednesday, November 24 vs. Allen Americans: W 4-2

Shots: Americans 23, Steelheads 28

PP: Americans 0-for-3, Steelheads 1-for-3

While the Americans struck first early in the game, the Steelheads gained control following that tally and turned up the possession and offensive pressure while converting on their first power play of the game thanks to a deflection from forward Colton Kehler (PP, 7:49 1st) to tie the game at 1-1. The Steelheads struck twice early in the second period starting with an odd-man rush finished by forward A.J. White (1:43 2nd) followed by a give-and-go one-time shot by forward Kyle Marino (6:44 2nd) to take a 3-1 advantage. That goal stood as the difference-maker despite a late second period tally by the Americans to draw within one. Steelheads forward Zach Walker (EN, 19:04 3rd) sealed off the game in the final minute for the 4-2 win.

Friday, November 26 vs. Allen Americans: W 3-2 (OT)

Shots: Americans 20, Steelheads 32

PP: Americans 0-for43, Steelheads 1-for-8

On the first shift of the game, Yauheni Aksiantsiuk (0:26 1st) went from end-to-end to finish a rush and grab the Steelheads an early 1-0 lead. Though the Americans answered minutes later, the Steelheads put consistent pressure on the Americans that led to their second period tally. Aksiantsiuk (PP, 10:25 2nd) teed up a one-time shot from the right circle on the team's fourth power play of the night, pushing the team ahead, 2-1. The Americans found a way to stay in the game with a late shorthanded goal to send the game into overtime, 2-2. Aksiantsiuk (2:45 OT) completed the hat-trick on a shot from the slot, giving the Steelheads the 3-2 win.

Saturday, November 27 vs. Allen Americans: L 2-4

Shots: Americans 24, Steelheads 27

PP: Americans 2-for-6, Steelheads 1-for-4

The Americans pounced early with two goals within the first 10 minutes of the contest to scoot ahead 2-0 before the Steelheads found an answer. Defenseman Colby McAuley (PP, 13:08 1st) put home a slap shot from the left point on the team's first man-advantage to cut the lead in half, 2-1. Special teams continued to be a factor in the second period but for the opposing side with a pair of power play goals by the Americans for a 4-1 lead heading to the final period. Steelheads forward Will Merchant (SH, 10:16 3rd) added the first shorthanded goal of the season, but the team fell short in the 4-2 loss.

THIS WEEK...

Friday, December 3 @ Kansas City Mavericks - 6:05 p.m. MT

Saturday, December 4 @ Kansas City Mavericks - 6:05 p.m. MT

The Steelheads make their first trip to Independence to open December with a two-game weekend against the Kansas City Mavericks. The Steelheads and Mavericks meet seven times during the 2021-22 season with four games in Independence and three games in Boise. This will be the first of two trips to Missouri, and the Steelheads dominated their last series with the Mavericks in 2019-20 with a 4-0-1 record in their five-game set. The Steelheads have won 12 of 17 games in the franchise series, owning a 12-4-1 record while going 3-3-1 in Independence.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

$2 Beer Wednesday: $2 beers are back for every Wednesday night game during the 2021-22 season. The second of 11 $2 Beer Wednesdays comes on Wednesday, Nov. 24 against the Allen Americans. Get your seats at idahosteelheads.com or call 331-TIXS.

4 for $50 Family Friday: Get four tickets in sections 116-120, four Double R Ranch hot dogs, and four Pepsis for just $50 for any Friday night home game this season. Seats are limited and available at idahosteelheads.com.

Teddy Bear Toss: The Annual Teddy Bear Toss game, presented by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Idaho Steelheads Booster Club, returns on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7:10 p.m. All toys donated during the first goal will go towards Toys For Tots. Tickets are available by calling 331-TIXS or going to idahosteelheads.com.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads finished their six-game homestand with a 4-2-0 record, winning both weekend sets and continuing their strong form at home with wins in six of nine games and the most wins in the Mountain Division at home.

- The Steelheads closed November with a 7-5-0 record, which included a 3-3-0 record on the road to start the month and a 4-2-0 record at home in their final six games of the schedule. The Steelheads now sit in second place in the Mountain Division with six of their next eight games at Idaho Central Arena.

- Forward Yauheni Aksiantsiuk finished November on a high note, posting a team-best five points last week including his hat-trick on Friday night. Aksiantsiuk leads the Steelheads in scoring (8-7-15) and sits in the top-five among ECHL rookies.

- Forward Will Merchant closed the month with his first shorthanded goal of the season, propelling him atop the team scoring for November with 10 points (5-5-10). He now sits second on the Steelheads in goals (7) and scoring (14).

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 8 - Yauheni Aksiantsiuk

ASSISTS: 8 - Zack Andrusiak/Darren Brady/Michael Prapavessis

POINTS: 15 - Yauheni Aksiantsiuk

PP GOALS: 3 - Zack Andrusiak/Colby McAuley

SH GOALS: 1 - Will Merchant

GW GOALS: 2 - Yauheni Aksiantsiuk/Colton Kehler

PIMS: 29 - Colby McAuley

PLUS/MINUS: +9 - Casey Johnson

SHOTS: 54 - Luc Brown

WINS 4 - Matt Jurusik

GAA: 2.15 - Matt Jurusik

SAVE %: .921 - Matt Jurusik

2021-22 Mountain Division Standings

1. Utah 10-5-1-0 21 pts

2. STEELHEADS 10-7-0-0 20 pts

3. Wichita 9-5-1-0 19 pts

4. Tulsa 7-5-0-1 15 pts

5. Rapid City 6-7-1-2 15 pts

6. Kansas City 6-8-1-0 13 pts

7. Allen 5-7-3-0 13 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All road games during the 2021-22 regular season are broadcast on local radio and on an online pay-per-view service. Coverage begins 20 minutes before puck drop on 95.3FM/1350AM KTIK "The Ticket" & FloSports.

The Deschutes Brewery Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show airs every Tuesday through Thursday during the 2021-22 season on 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. Listen to the long-form podcast-style format to get you more in-depth conversations and information from players, alumni and others from the hockey world.

The Steelheads open a two-game road weekend against the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday, Dec. 3 at 6:05 p.m. and return to Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 7:10 p.m. against the South Carolina Stingrays. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.

