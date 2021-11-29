Goaltender Mandolese Reassigned to Atlanta from Belleville
November 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Monday that goaltender Kevin Mandolese has been reassigned to Atlanta from the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League.
Mandolese, 21, has played in eight AHL games this season with the B-Sens and posted a 3-4-0 record with a 3.25 goals-against average and an .898 save percentage. The 6-foot-4, 197-pound netminder won two of his last three starts with Belleville while earning a .918 save percentage throughout those three contests. Mandolese's reassignment comes after goaltender Matt Murray was assigned to the AHL by the Ottawa Senators of the National Hockey League.
The Montreal, Quebec native is currently in the second year of a three-year, entry level-contract with Ottawa. Prior to turning pro in the 2020-2021 campaign, Mandolese spent four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and was named a QMJHL First All-Star Team selection in 2020.
The Gladiators take the ice next on Wednesday, Dec. 1 when they meet the Norfolk Admirals (8-6-0-1) on the road. Atlanta will hit the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice next on Wednesday, Dec. 8 against the Jacksonville Icemen (8-7-1-1). Tickets to next Wednesday's game against Jacksonville --
For more information, the 2021-2022 game schedule, and to purchase single game, mini-plans, group and season tickets, visit HERE, or call the Gladiators front office at 770-497-5100.
