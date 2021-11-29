Stingrays Weekly Report: November 29, 2021

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays enter the week ranked sixth in the South Division after posting a 7-6-1-0. The South is still a very tight division, with the top and bottom spots only separated by nine points. The Stingrays held leads in the third period of each contest this week, giving up multiple goals late in three of the four contests. A 2-1-1 record gave the Stingrays a five-point week thanks in large part to the return of Andrew Cherniwchan, Ben Holmstrom, Macoy Erkamps, and Chaz Reddekopp. The additions of Hank Sorensen and Nico Blachman helped add on for South Carolina as well, providing crucial minutes in the wins.

This week the Stingrays will play a three-in-three against the rival Swamp Rabbits, hosting Greenville on Friday and Saturday at the North Charleston Coliseum before heading west to take the Rabbits on at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Stingrays have matched up well with Greenville this year, going 2-2-1 through the first five contests. Both wins have been at home with the team yet to lose a game in regulation at the North Charleston Coliseum.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 7-6-1-0

LAST WEEK: 2-1-1-0

TUESDAY: JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN 4, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3

(VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - Jacksonville, FL)

Nate Pionk netted his first professional goal early in the third period on Tuesday to give the Stingrays a 2-1 lead before Carter Cowlthorp's second of the contest provided some cushion. Jacksonville stormed back, netting three unanswered to close out the evening.

FRIDAY: SOUTH GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS 4, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3 (OT)

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

The Stingrays were in good position early on in the contest, scoring three unanswered goals from Jade Miller, Alex Brink, and Jordan Subban. For the second straight night, the opposition picked up three straight of their own late in the game, this time forcing overtime. Max Zimmer scored the game-winner for Greenville 3:49 into the extra period.

SATURDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 2, ATLANTA GLADIATORS 1

(Gas South Arena - Duluth, GA)

Atlanta's Derek Nesbitt picked up a shorthanded goal halfway through the opening period For 59 minutes and 46 seconds, the Stingrays found themselves scoreless, but Justin Florek tallied his fifth of the season to tie the game with 13.9 seconds remaining. On the ensuing possession, Carter Cowlthorp buried one top shelf for the game-winner as time expired.

SUNDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 4, ATLANTA GLADIATORS 3 (OT)

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Jade Miller netted his second goal of the week late in the first before Lawton Courtnall and Justin Florek went back to back three minutes apart in the second period. Atlanta picked up three unanswered goals to force overtime, and only 12 seconds into the extra period, Andrew Cherniwchan sniped the game-winner. It was Cherniwchan's first game back after missing the previous five games due to an injury.

THIS WEEK

Friday, December 3 - vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Saturday, December 4 - at Atlanta Gladiators, 7:30 p.m. (Gas South Arena)

Sunday, December 5 - vs. Atlanta Gladiators, 3:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 6 - Justin Florek

Assists: 9 - Patrick Holway

Points: 12 - Justin Florek

Plus/Minus: Plus-5 - Jade Miller

Penalty Minutes: 28 - Alex Brink

Shots On Goal: 51 - Justin Florek

Wins: 3 - Ryan Bednard & Hunter Shepard

Goals Against Average: 1.92 - Cédrick Andrée

Save Percentage: 0.947 - Cédrick Andrée

CHERNIWCHAN TIES O'BRIEN IN STINGRAYS FRANCHISE ASSISTS

On Sunday afternoon, Captain Andrew Cherniwchan returned to the lineup and assisted on Jade Miller's goal at the 16:09 mark of the opening period. With that assist, Cherniwchan tied with the four-year Stingray Pierre-Luc O'Brien for 6th all-time with 149 franchise assists. Cherniwchan is only two helpers back from Adam Calder to move into the top five.

GO WITH THE FLO(REK)

Justin Florek is in his second season with the Stingrays and has been a huge part to the winning Rays as of recently. The 6-foot-4, 225 pound forward is currently riding a three-game point streak into the week, tallying two goals and three assists this weekend. Florek now leads the team with six goals and 12 points, and is tied for second with six assists.

OFFENSE COMES ALIVE

The Stingrays offense has come alive this week, increasing their season average in goals per game thanks to a 12 goal week. This past week, the Stingrays saw the return of four players to the lineup, as well as the addition of two more. Big names like Ben Holmstrom and Andrew Cherniwchan returned as forwards while Chaz Reddekopp and Macoy Erkamps made their first starts since October on defense.

