Weekly Roundup: Glads Finish Seven Games in Ten Days

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (7-5-2-0) wrapped up last week going 1-1-2-0 and picking up points in three out of four games. Sunday's contest against South Carolina marked the seventh game in 10 days for Atlanta, and the team will get two days of rest before beginning a three-game road stretch against the Norfolk Admirals (8-6-0-1).

A Look Ahead

The Gladiators kick off a week-long series against the Admirals on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 PM. The clubs will meet again Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4 as well. Both weekend games are also slated for 7:30 PM. Norfolk currently sits just above Atlanta at fourth in the South Division standings with 17 points. The Admirals are led by Alex Tonge's 14 points (7G-7A). Rookie Noah Corson has also been impressive with 13 (5G-8A) points this season. Parks Magnificent in OT Loss

Atlanta fell to the Orlando Solar Bears 1-0 in overtime on Tuesday at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice. Goaltender Tyler Parks was splendid in net for the Glads and stopped 26 of 27 Solar Bears shots. Luke Boka netted the game-winner for Orlando in overtime.

Special Teams Feasts on Thanksgiving

Atlanta topped the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 4-3 at home on Thanksgiving. The Glads' special teams roared to life and produced three goals. Hugo Roy bagged a shorthanded tally and a power-play marker, while Mike Pelech also scored on the power play. Greenville scored two goals in the third period in an attempted comeback, but Parks and the Glads shut the door and hung on for a one-goal win.

Saturday Stunner

The South Carolina Stingrays shocked the Gladiators on Saturday when the Rays scored two goals in the final 14 seconds of regulation to steal a victory from Atlanta. The Glads led 1-0 for most of the game after a first-period shorthanded goal from Derek Nesbitt. Justin Florek tied the game with 14 seconds remaining in the third period, and Carter Cowlthorp scored the game-winner for South Carolina with under a second remaining in regulation.

Hard-Fought Finale

The Gladiators battled back from a 3-0 deficit to force overtime on Sunday in North Charleston against the Stingrays. Nesbitt started the comeback when he cached a rebound late in the second period. From there, Roy scored his team-best seventh goal of the season, and Derek Topatigh found the back of the net on the power play to tie the game in the third period. 12 seconds into overtime, Andrew Cherniwchan scored the game-winner to cement a 4-3 win for South Carolina.

Transaction Report:

Nov. 25 - F Kameron Kielly Signed SPC

*SPC - Standard Player Contract

