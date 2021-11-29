Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears open up the week as they close out a four-game homestand tonight against the Norfolk, before enjoying a home-and-home series with the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday and Thursday.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Monday, Nov. 29 at Norfolk Admirals at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 1 at Jacksonville Icemen at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2 vs. Jacksonville Icemen at 7 p.m. - Mental Health Awareness Night, presented by AdventHealth and Thirsty Thursday

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

AT A GLANCE

SEASON RECORD: 9-6-1-0

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 3-1-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 6-4-0-0

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS: 2nd of 7

ACTIVE LEADERS

TOP SCORER: Michael Brodzinski - 15 points

MOST GOALS: Luke Boka & Michael Brodzinski - 4 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Michael Brodzinski - 11 assists

PIM LEADER: Chad Duchesne - 23 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Kevin Lohan - +2

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Tuesday, Nov. 23 at Atlanta Gladiators: 1-0 OTW

Luke Boka scored 39 seconds into the extra frame and Brad Barone made 32 saves to pick up the shutout victory.

Thursday, Nov. 25 vs. Norfolk Admirals: 3-1 W

Ian Parker's power-play goal in the third period broke a 1-1 tie and Cole Moberg added an insurance goal to lift the Solar Bears to their fifth consecutive win at home on Thanksgiving.

Saturday, Nov. 27 vs. Norfolk Admirals: 4-3 SOW

Trailing 3-1 at the start of the third, Joe Garreffa scored twice to bring Orlando even with Norfolk, 3-3. Brad Barone finished the evening with 50 saves, matching his previous ECHL career-high, and Aaron Luchuk and Tristin Langan scored in the shootout to give the Solar Bears a sixth consecutive win on home ice.

Sunday, Nov. 28 vs. Norfolk Admirals: 6-1 L

Orlando's win streak on home ice came to an end, as Joe Garreffa scored for the second straight game, but the Admirals scored twice while shorthanded and added two power-play scores to hand the Solar Bears their largest margin of defeat in a game this season.

BITES:

The Solar Bears are 8-0-0-0 when scoring first, and are the only Eastern Conference team with a 1.000 win percentage when scoring first.

Brad Barone matched his previous ECHL career-high (originally set Nov. 17 at Florida) with 50 saves on Saturday vs. Norfolk.

The Solar Bears are second with a power play operating at 30.0% (12-for-40).

Michael Brodzinski needs one point on the power play to pass Eric Faille (33 points) for the most power-play points in team history.

Orlando is averaging the fewest penalty minutes among South Division clubs with 11.19 minutes assessed per game.

Joe Garreffa enters the week with two goals in his last three games.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2021-22 season - here we will track their progress:

Zach Fucale* - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 1 GP, 1-0-0, 1.000%

Christopher Gibson* - Goaltender - Florida Panthers - 0 GP, 0-0-0, .000%

Connor Ingram* - Goaltender - Nashville Predators - 2 GP, 1-1-0, .906%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Colorado Avalanche - 15 GP, 9-5-0, .906%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Florida Panthers - 10 GP, 1g-6a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - New York Rangers - 16 GP, 0g-3a

* Currently assigned to AHL

BEAR TRACKS PODCAST, PRESENTED BY PINK WHITNEY:

Former Solar Bears forward Ian Slater joined team broadcaster Jesse Liebman for last week's episode of Bear Tracks, presented by Pink Whitney by New Amsterdam Vodka. Now retired from his playing career, the Satellite Beach native now lives in Key West, where he works in the commercial fishing industry.

