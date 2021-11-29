ECHL Transactions - November 29

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 29, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Newfoundland:

Kris Oldham, G

Wheeling:

Carter Struthers, D

Worcester:

Dominick Procopio, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Kelly Bent, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Atlanta:

Add Kameron Kielly, F assigned by Belleville (a.m.)

Delete Kameron Kielly, F loaned to Belleville (p.m.)

Cincinnati:

Delete Nick Boka, D recalled by Rochester

Fort Wayne:

Add Blake Siebenaler, D returned from loan to Belleville

Delete Connor Jones, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Jacksonville:

Add Francois Brassard, G assigned by Hartford

Newfoundland:

Add Keith Petruzzelli, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Orlando:

Delete Aaron Luchuk, F loaned to Syracuse

Toledo:

Add Adam Parsells, D signed contract, added to active roster

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Louick Marcotte, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jonathan Joannette, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Darick Louis-Jean, D activated from reserve

Delete Jonathan Joannette, F placed on reserve

Delete Charles-David Beaudoin, D recalled by Laval

Delete Kevin Poulin, G recalled by Laval

Wheeling:

Add Carter Struthers, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Alex Stevens, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/28)

Delete Alex D'Orio, G recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Worcester:

Delete Blake Christensen, F recalled by Springfield

