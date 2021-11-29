ECHL Transactions - November 29
November 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 29, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Newfoundland:
Kris Oldham, G
Wheeling:
Carter Struthers, D
Worcester:
Dominick Procopio, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Kelly Bent, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Atlanta:
Add Kameron Kielly, F assigned by Belleville (a.m.)
Delete Kameron Kielly, F loaned to Belleville (p.m.)
Cincinnati:
Delete Nick Boka, D recalled by Rochester
Fort Wayne:
Add Blake Siebenaler, D returned from loan to Belleville
Delete Connor Jones, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Jacksonville:
Add Francois Brassard, G assigned by Hartford
Newfoundland:
Add Keith Petruzzelli, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Orlando:
Delete Aaron Luchuk, F loaned to Syracuse
Toledo:
Add Adam Parsells, D signed contract, added to active roster
Trois-Rivieres:
Add Louick Marcotte, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jonathan Joannette, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Darick Louis-Jean, D activated from reserve
Delete Jonathan Joannette, F placed on reserve
Delete Charles-David Beaudoin, D recalled by Laval
Delete Kevin Poulin, G recalled by Laval
Wheeling:
Add Carter Struthers, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Alex Stevens, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/28)
Delete Alex D'Orio, G recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Worcester:
Delete Blake Christensen, F recalled by Springfield
