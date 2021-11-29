Report Card Night this Friday

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets closed out the month of November on Saturday with a 3-2 win over Indy. As the team enters the final month of 2021, the club sits with 20 points and a record of 9-4-2, keeping a share of first place in the Central Division.

Last week's results

Wed 11/24 at Kalamazoo FW 3 - KAL 4 L

Thu 11/25 vs Toledo FW 2 - TOL 3 OTL

Sat 11/27 at Indy FW 3 - Indy 2 W

About last week - Wednesday night, the Komets returned to Kalamazoo for the second time this season and were handed a 4-3 loss. Connor Jones would start the game off with a goal at 2:35 of the first period, but the Wings would quickly counter with a tally at 7:27. The host team would score another at 8:58 to take the lead until rookie defenseman DJ King netted his first professional goal at 16:37 to tie the score. The teams would swap goals in the second, keeping the score tied until Kalamazoo's Erik Bradford put the Wings ahead for good at 13:12, eventually getting credit for the game-winner. Jiri Patera was given the loss, making 23 saves on 27 shots.

Thursday night, the Komets hosted rival Toledo on Thanksgiving night. Will Graber would get the scoring going early with his third of the season just 48 seconds into the contest. Toledo's TJ Hensick would nab two goals to give the visitors the lead heading into the final period. Graber and Marcus McIvor would connect with Tyler Busch to net the game-tying goal in the third period, sending the contest to extra time. The seven-minute 3-on-3 overtime was about to expire until Toledo's Josh Dickinson scored with just nine seconds remaining giving Toledo the 3-2 overtime win. Komet goaltender Sam Harvey would take his first loss of the season, making 24 saves. The Komets outshot Toledo 36 to 27.

Saturday, the Komets would finish out the week with a 3-2 win over the Indy Fuel. Will Graber would once again start off the scoring with a goal at 18:40 of the first period. Tyler Busch scored just 24 seconds into the second to give the Komets a 2-0 lead. Indy would cut the lead back down to one with a goal from Spencer Watson at 5:24. The Komets would take that lead into the third period. The Komets Connor Jones would take a holding penalty at 8:15 that would lead to Indy knotting the game with a power-play goal at 8:26. Indy's Brent Gates would be charged with a cross-checking infraction at 9:20, giving the Komets a man advantage. On the ensuing power play, Komets defenseman Matt Murphy would score his fourth of the season to give the Komets the lead. Komet goaltender Sam Harvey would hold up the lead, stopping 11 Indy shots in the third period.

Komet streaks- Will Graber has goals in back-to-back games and points in four straight home games. Nick Jermain and Matthew Barnaby have points in the last two road games and Jermain has points in the past two games.

For the week - Will Graber finished the week with two goals and an assist. Nick Jermain also finished with three points (1g 2a), Tyler Busch scored two goals, Marcus McIvor, Matt Alvaro, and Matthew Barnaby were credited with two assists, Matt Murphy and Connor Jones both had a goal and an assist, DJ King scored one goal, and Kellen Jones, Anthony Petruzzelli, Corbin Baldwin, Connor Corcoran were credited with assists. Sam Harvey went 1-0-1 making 53 saves giving up five goals. Jiri Patera got tagged with the loss in his only start giving up four goals.

Special K's- For the week, the Komets went 1 of 9 on the power play. The team gave up three power-play goals on 11 chances over three games.

Komet leaders -

POINTS: Connor Jones 12

GOALS: Matt Boudens 5, Matt Alvaro 5

ASSISTS: Connor Jones 9

PP GOALS: Jameson Milam 2

SH GOALS: Drake Rymsha 1, Matt Boudens 1

GW GOALS: Blake Siebenaler 2

SHOTS: Marcus McIvor 35

PIM: Zach Tolkinen 20, Chays Ruddy 20

+/- : Anthony Petruzzelli 12

Icing the puck - Matt Murphy's goal Saturday ended a four-game power-play drought for the Komets. The team has only lost one game this season by more than a goal. Five times this season a Komet player has had three points in a game. The team is 7-0-0 when leading after two periods and 8-2-2 when scoring first. The Komets have scored 19 goals in the first period. After this Wednesday's game in Indy, the Komets do not return to the city until March 25th. The club has given up just 38 goals this season, the fewest by any team in the Central Division.

This week-The Komets travel to Indy on Wednesday. The team hosts Iowa on Friday and Saturday.

Upcoming Promotions

Report Card Night, Friday, December 3rd -- Take your report card or a letter from a teacher showing an "A" or an "A-Equivalent" to the Coliseum Ticket Office any time between now and game night to receive a completely FREE ticket, courtesy of PHP. Get your tickets early!

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

