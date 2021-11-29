Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Admirals: November 29, 2021

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (9-6-1-0) close out their four-game series with the Norfolk Admirals (8-6-0-1) this evening at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Solar Bears are 2-2-1-0 against Norfolk this season.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Goaltender Brad Barone is expected to start for the Solar Bears tonight. He went 2-0-0 in two outings last week with a .965 save percentage.

The Solar Bears are 8-0-0-0 when scoring first.

Joe Garreffa enters Monday with three goals in his last two games.

Orlando is 7-3-0-0 when allowing three or fewer goals. The Solar Bears are also 6-0-0-0 at home when allowing four or fewer goals.

Following this morning's loan of Aaron Luchuk to the AHL's Syracuse Crunch, Michael Brodzinski now becomes the leading active scorer for the Solar Bears with 15 points (4g-11a) through 16 games.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears visit the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host the Icemen on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for Mental Health Awareness Night, presented by AdventHealth. The game also serves as Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beer specials during the game.

