Walleye Notch 250 Sellouts in Win Over Greenville
March 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
TOLEDO, OH - Toledo notched its 250th sellout in team history as the Walleye defeated Greenville 5-1 on Saturday night at the Huntington Center.
What Happened:
Toledo would strike first with a power play goal at 3:50 when defenseman Jake Willets blasted in a power play goal, his second goal in as many nights. The Walleye carried that lead into the second period when Brandon Hawkins beat Greenville goaltender Ryan Bednard with a blistering slap shot from the right circle at 8:37 of the second.
Greenville found the back of the net at 16:33 of the second but the Walleye would rebound when Ryan Cox (third) jumped on a rebound at 17:11 for a 3-1 Walleye lead. Cox wasn't done as he deflected a TJ Hensick pass into the back of the net at 11:38 of the third period for a 4-1 lead. Sam Craggs finished the scoring with an empty netter at 18:34 of the final frame.
Notes:
Goaltender Sebastian Cossa finished with 35 saves and has a record of 24-14-2 on the season. Cossa posted 16 saves in the third period. Hawkins second period goal extended his Walleye record point streak to 17 games. Tonight's 8,182 was the 250th sellout in Toledo Walleye history.
What's Next:
The Walleye return to action tomorrow, Sunday, March 26 vs. the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Puck drop from the Huntington Center is set for 5:15 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 25, 2023
- Stingrays Use Hot Start to Sink Mariners - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Climb Back in 3rd, Beat Indy in OT Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Weller's Goal Propels Thunder Past Railers, 2-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Down Everblades 3-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Walleye Notch 250 Sellouts in Win Over Greenville - Toledo Walleye
- Fuel Earn Point in Overtime Loss to K-Wings - Indy Fuel
- Peski Scores Twice in Loss to Stingrays - Maine Mariners
- Cossa Stops 35, Rabbits Come up Short of Walleye 5-1 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Admirals Win OT Thriller on the Road - Norfolk Admirals
- Alex Kile Recalled to Lehigh Valley - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - March 25 - ECHL
- Wichita Plays Season-Series Finale Tonight vs. Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Lions Going for Two in a Row - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Walleye (7:15pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Day Preview: Final Chance to Beat Idaho in the Regular Season - Allen Americans
- Joe Vrbetic Records his First Professional Shutout - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Wheel into West Virginia for Back-To-Back with Nailers - Reading Royals
- 'Clones Hang on in Utah, Extend Point Streak to 20 Games - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Royals End Walleye Win Streak, Nagle Becomes ECHL's 2nd All-Time Winningest Goalie in Road-Trip Opener - Reading Royals
- Cyclones Defeated Grizzlies in Wild 4-3 Game - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.