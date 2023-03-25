Walleye Notch 250 Sellouts in Win Over Greenville

TOLEDO, OH - Toledo notched its 250th sellout in team history as the Walleye defeated Greenville 5-1 on Saturday night at the Huntington Center.

What Happened:

Toledo would strike first with a power play goal at 3:50 when defenseman Jake Willets blasted in a power play goal, his second goal in as many nights. The Walleye carried that lead into the second period when Brandon Hawkins beat Greenville goaltender Ryan Bednard with a blistering slap shot from the right circle at 8:37 of the second.

Greenville found the back of the net at 16:33 of the second but the Walleye would rebound when Ryan Cox (third) jumped on a rebound at 17:11 for a 3-1 Walleye lead. Cox wasn't done as he deflected a TJ Hensick pass into the back of the net at 11:38 of the third period for a 4-1 lead. Sam Craggs finished the scoring with an empty netter at 18:34 of the final frame.

Notes:

Goaltender Sebastian Cossa finished with 35 saves and has a record of 24-14-2 on the season. Cossa posted 16 saves in the third period. Hawkins second period goal extended his Walleye record point streak to 17 games. Tonight's 8,182 was the 250th sellout in Toledo Walleye history.

What's Next:

The Walleye return to action tomorrow, Sunday, March 26 vs. the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Puck drop from the Huntington Center is set for 5:15 p.m.

