Idaho Completes the Sweep

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL) dropped their third straight game this week to Idaho Steelheads, losing 6-3 on Saturday night in Allen.

Idaho opened the game with four unanswered goals, with two coming in the first, and two more in the second period.

Defenseman Eric Williams found the back of the net with five minutes left in the second period to break the seal for the Americans.

The Americans kept it rolling in the third period, scoring two more goals to draw within one behind the Steelheads. Winger Stefan Fournier notched his 10th goal of the season 13 minutes into the second period. Winger Hank Crone lit the lamp with a power-play goal 15 minutes into the third period, off a Jack Combs and Colton Hargrove dish.

The Steelheads increased their lead back up to two goals off a goal from forward Jordan Kawaguchi with just under four minutes left to play, before icing the game with an empty-netter from forward Zane Franklin.

Kawaguchi had a hat trick in Idaho's win, his second of the season.

After yesterday's 0-for-3 showing on the power play, Allen went 2-for-5 in tonight's game. The Americans were outshot 46-37 in tonight's loss.

Allen will hit the road to South Dakota next Thursday for a three-game set with the Rapid City Rush. The Americans currently sit in fourth place in the Mountain Division, with a record of 30-30-2. Kansas City and Wichita are ahead by two points each. There are 10 games left in the regular season.

Aaron Gens: "I liked our game in the third period, but we didn't play well enough to win. We have a big series coming up next week in Rapid City"

