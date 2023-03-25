Idaho Completes the Sweep
March 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL) dropped their third straight game this week to Idaho Steelheads, losing 6-3 on Saturday night in Allen.
Idaho opened the game with four unanswered goals, with two coming in the first, and two more in the second period.
Defenseman Eric Williams found the back of the net with five minutes left in the second period to break the seal for the Americans.
The Americans kept it rolling in the third period, scoring two more goals to draw within one behind the Steelheads. Winger Stefan Fournier notched his 10th goal of the season 13 minutes into the second period. Winger Hank Crone lit the lamp with a power-play goal 15 minutes into the third period, off a Jack Combs and Colton Hargrove dish.
The Steelheads increased their lead back up to two goals off a goal from forward Jordan Kawaguchi with just under four minutes left to play, before icing the game with an empty-netter from forward Zane Franklin.
Kawaguchi had a hat trick in Idaho's win, his second of the season.
After yesterday's 0-for-3 showing on the power play, Allen went 2-for-5 in tonight's game. The Americans were outshot 46-37 in tonight's loss.
Allen will hit the road to South Dakota next Thursday for a three-game set with the Rapid City Rush. The Americans currently sit in fourth place in the Mountain Division, with a record of 30-30-2. Kansas City and Wichita are ahead by two points each. There are 10 games left in the regular season.
Americans Postgame Quotes:
Aaron Gens: "I liked our game in the third period, but we didn't play well enough to win. We have a big series coming up next week in Rapid City"
Three Stars:
1. IDH - J. Kawaguchi
2. IDH - D. Barteaux
3. ALN - C. Perry
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans' Jakov Novak versus Idaho Steelheads' Ty Pelton-Byce
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 25, 2023
- Barratt Tallies Three Points, Royals Drop High-Scoring Affair to Nailers, 6-5 - Reading Royals
- Second Period Outburst Pushes Thunder Past Heartlanders - Wichita Thunder
- Idaho Completes the Sweep - Allen Americans
- Last Goal Wins for Wheeling in 6-5 Thriller - Wheeling Nailers
- Railers Suffer Tough Loss to Adirondack, 2-1 - Worcester Railers HC
- Rush Fall in Fort Wayne, 6-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Jordan Kawaguchi Scores Hat Trick in 6-3 Victory at Allen - Idaho Steelheads
- Iowa and Wichita Combine for 102 PIM in 4-2 Landers Defeat - Iowa Heartlanders
- Sensational Second Period Sends Oilers Past Mavericks - Tulsa Oilers
- Stingrays Use Hot Start to Sink Mariners - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Climb Back in 3rd, Beat Indy in OT Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Weller's Goal Propels Thunder Past Railers, 2-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Down Everblades 3-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Walleye Notch 250 Sellouts in Win Over Greenville - Toledo Walleye
- Fuel Earn Point in Overtime Loss to K-Wings - Indy Fuel
- Peski Scores Twice in Loss to Stingrays - Maine Mariners
- Cossa Stops 35, Rabbits Come up Short of Walleye 5-1 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Admirals Win OT Thriller on the Road - Norfolk Admirals
- Alex Kile Recalled to Lehigh Valley - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - March 25 - ECHL
- Wichita Plays Season-Series Finale Tonight vs. Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Lions Going for Two in a Row - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Walleye (7:15pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Day Preview: Final Chance to Beat Idaho in the Regular Season - Allen Americans
- Joe Vrbetic Records his First Professional Shutout - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Wheel into West Virginia for Back-To-Back with Nailers - Reading Royals
- 'Clones Hang on in Utah, Extend Point Streak to 20 Games - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Royals End Walleye Win Streak, Nagle Becomes ECHL's 2nd All-Time Winningest Goalie in Road-Trip Opener - Reading Royals
- Cyclones Defeated Grizzlies in Wild 4-3 Game - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.