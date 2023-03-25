Lions Going for Two in a Row
March 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
After last night's 5-0 win against the Norfolk Admirals, which evened the teams' three-game series at a game apiece, the Lions will be looking to make it two in a row this afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron with puck drop at 3:00 p.m.
Head coach Marc-André Bergeron must have been especially pleased with goaltender Joe Vretic's performance, as he stopped all 39 shots he faced en route to his first shutout as a professional. The 6'6" Vrbetic - who's only 20 years old - looks like he has a bright future awaiting him.
The Lions have 10 games left on the schedule, and as the team is not mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, every game counts!
Players to watch
The Lions' Nicolas Guay was last night's second star, picking up his eighth goal of the season. He has 8-31-39 totals this year, and has played in all of Trois-Rivières' 62 games, the only player to do so.
Norfolk forward Todd Burgess leads the Admirals with 113 shots on goal and sports 12-15-27 totals in 37 games.
