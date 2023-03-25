Peski Scores Twice in Loss to Stingrays
March 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - Despite outscoring the Stingrays over the final 40 minutes, a five-goal South Carolina first period was too much for the Mariners to overcome in a 7-3 loss on Saturday night at North Charleston Coliseum. Andrew Peski picked up his first two goals of the season in the losing effort, while Cam Askew scored a shorthanded goal in his return to South Carolina.
The Stingrays set the tone with a goal just 42 seconds into the game as Justin Florek's deflection got just underneath the cross bar. The goals came fast and furious for the home team in the first as tallies by Max Humitz, Josh Wilkins, Austin Magera, Logan Courtnall followed. The Stingrays only outshot Maine 11-7 in the first, but skated away up 5-0.
Bear Hughes pushed the lead to six with a goal at 6:27 of the second, but the Mariners would get the next two. Both goals came from Andrew Peski, both with a two-man advantage. The goals were Peski's first two of the season. The second period saw nearly 60 combined penalty minutes including a fight between Wilkins and Mitch Fossier.
The teams traded goals in the third, with Ryan Scarfo crashing the net to tip home a Matt Anderson pass at 1:28, and Cam Askew burying a shorthanded breakaway at 3:41. It was Askew's first game back in South Carolina after spending the first three seasons of his professional career with the Stingrays.
The Mariners (35-24-2-1) take on the Stingrays again tomorrow afternoon at 3:05 PM to finish their road trip. They return home on Friday, March 31st for the start of the $3 Dewey's "Threekend" against the Tulsa Oilers. It's Mental Health Awareness Night ("Let's Talk About It," presented by News Center Maine) at 7:15 PM. More information on all upcoming promotions can be found at MarinersOfMaine.com/promotions.
Individual game tickets can be purchased online, at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Family Four Packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday games and can be purchased here. Information on ticketing options is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 25, 2023
- Stingrays Use Hot Start to Sink Mariners - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Climb Back in 3rd, Beat Indy in OT Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Weller's Goal Propels Thunder Past Railers, 2-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Down Everblades 3-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Walleye Notch 250 Sellouts in Win Over Greenville - Toledo Walleye
- Fuel Earn Point in Overtime Loss to K-Wings - Indy Fuel
- Peski Scores Twice in Loss to Stingrays - Maine Mariners
- Cossa Stops 35, Rabbits Come up Short of Walleye 5-1 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Admirals Win OT Thriller on the Road - Norfolk Admirals
- Alex Kile Recalled to Lehigh Valley - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - March 25 - ECHL
- Wichita Plays Season-Series Finale Tonight vs. Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Lions Going for Two in a Row - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Walleye (7:15pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Day Preview: Final Chance to Beat Idaho in the Regular Season - Allen Americans
- Joe Vrbetic Records his First Professional Shutout - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Wheel into West Virginia for Back-To-Back with Nailers - Reading Royals
- 'Clones Hang on in Utah, Extend Point Streak to 20 Games - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Royals End Walleye Win Streak, Nagle Becomes ECHL's 2nd All-Time Winningest Goalie in Road-Trip Opener - Reading Royals
- Cyclones Defeated Grizzlies in Wild 4-3 Game - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.