Growlers Down Everblades 3-2

The Newfoundland Growlers made it back-to-back victories over the Florida Everblades with a 3-2 win on Saturday night at Hertz Arena.

Brett Budgell, Michael Joyaux and Jonny Tychonick provided the goals for the Growlers - Tychonick's his first goal as a pro - while Dryden McKay impressed once again in his second start in as many nights, stopping 41 of the 43 shots he faced.

Newfoundland resume their road trip in Virginia against the Norfolk Admirals on Thursday night at 8:35pm NL time.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - B. Budgell

2. FLA - S. Josling

3. NFL - D. McKay

