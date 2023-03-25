Growlers Down Everblades 3-2
March 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers made it back-to-back victories over the Florida Everblades with a 3-2 win on Saturday night at Hertz Arena.
Brett Budgell, Michael Joyaux and Jonny Tychonick provided the goals for the Growlers - Tychonick's his first goal as a pro - while Dryden McKay impressed once again in his second start in as many nights, stopping 41 of the 43 shots he faced.
Newfoundland resume their road trip in Virginia against the Norfolk Admirals on Thursday night at 8:35pm NL time.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - B. Budgell
2. FLA - S. Josling
3. NFL - D. McKay
- Growlers Down Everblades 3-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
