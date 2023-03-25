ECHL Transactions - March 25

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 25, 2023:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Indy:

Finn Evans, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kansas City:

Jordan Timmons, F

Trois-Rivières:

Cameron Cook, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Cincinnati:

Carter Allen, D from South Carolina

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Colin Long, F activated from Injured Reserve

Allen:

Add Jack Combs, F returned from bereavement/family leave

Delete Dalton Gally, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Carson Focht, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Nathan Staios, D activated from reserve

Add Logan Lambdin, F activated from reserve

Delete Joe Pendenza, F placed on reserve

Delete Xavier Cormier, F placed on reserve

Delete Ben Masella, D placed on bereavement/family leave

Fort Wayne:

Add Corbin Kaczperski, G activated from reserve

Delete Rylan Parenteau, G placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Miles Gendron, D activated from reserve

Delete Bobby Russell, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Maxim Golod, F assigned from Rockford by Chicago (NHL)

Add Koletrane Wilson, D assigned by Rockford

Add Kyle Maksimovich, F assigned by Rockford

Add Colin Bilek, F assigned by Rockford

Delete Nate Pionk, F placed on reserve

Delete Max Coyle, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Ryan Wheeler, D activated from reserve

Delete Tommy Parran, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Drake Pilon, F activated from reserve

Delete Coale Norris, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add A.J. Vanderbeck, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete John Stampohar, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Delete Alex Kile, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

Newfoundland:

Add Luke Cavallin, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Ben Myers, G released as EBUG

South Carolina:

Add Clay Stevenson, G assigned from Hershey by Washington (a.m.)

Add Tarek Baker, F activated from reserve

Add Kevin O'Neil, F activated from reserve

Delete Connor Moore, D placed on reserve

Delete Ian Mackey, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Brett McKenzie, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Simon Denis, D activated from reserve

Delete Kolten Olynek, F placed on reserve

Delete Gordi Myer, D placed on bereavement/family leave

Trois-Rivières:

Add Philippe Desrosiers, G assigned by Laval

Delete Joe Vrbetic, G placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Billy Higgins, G added as EBUG

Add Ryan DaSilva, D activated from reserve

Delete Tommy Nappier, G recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Chris Merisier-Ortiz, D recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wichita:

Add Austin Crossley, D activated from reserve

Delete Cameron Hough, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Noah Delmas, D activated from reserve

Delete Josh Victor, D placed on reserve

