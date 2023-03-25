ECHL Transactions - March 25
March 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 25, 2023:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Indy:
Finn Evans, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kansas City:
Jordan Timmons, F
Trois-Rivières:
Cameron Cook, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Cincinnati:
Carter Allen, D from South Carolina
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Colin Long, F activated from Injured Reserve
Allen:
Add Jack Combs, F returned from bereavement/family leave
Delete Dalton Gally, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Carson Focht, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Nathan Staios, D activated from reserve
Add Logan Lambdin, F activated from reserve
Delete Joe Pendenza, F placed on reserve
Delete Xavier Cormier, F placed on reserve
Delete Ben Masella, D placed on bereavement/family leave
Fort Wayne:
Add Corbin Kaczperski, G activated from reserve
Delete Rylan Parenteau, G placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Miles Gendron, D activated from reserve
Delete Bobby Russell, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Maxim Golod, F assigned from Rockford by Chicago (NHL)
Add Koletrane Wilson, D assigned by Rockford
Add Kyle Maksimovich, F assigned by Rockford
Add Colin Bilek, F assigned by Rockford
Delete Nate Pionk, F placed on reserve
Delete Max Coyle, D placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Ryan Wheeler, D activated from reserve
Delete Tommy Parran, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Drake Pilon, F activated from reserve
Delete Coale Norris, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add A.J. Vanderbeck, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete John Stampohar, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Delete Alex Kile, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
Newfoundland:
Add Luke Cavallin, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Ben Myers, G released as EBUG
South Carolina:
Add Clay Stevenson, G assigned from Hershey by Washington (a.m.)
Add Tarek Baker, F activated from reserve
Add Kevin O'Neil, F activated from reserve
Delete Connor Moore, D placed on reserve
Delete Ian Mackey, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Brett McKenzie, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Simon Denis, D activated from reserve
Delete Kolten Olynek, F placed on reserve
Delete Gordi Myer, D placed on bereavement/family leave
Trois-Rivières:
Add Philippe Desrosiers, G assigned by Laval
Delete Joe Vrbetic, G placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Billy Higgins, G added as EBUG
Add Ryan DaSilva, D activated from reserve
Delete Tommy Nappier, G recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Chris Merisier-Ortiz, D recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wichita:
Add Austin Crossley, D activated from reserve
Delete Cameron Hough, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Noah Delmas, D activated from reserve
Delete Josh Victor, D placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 25, 2023
- Alex Kile Recalled to Lehigh Valley - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - March 25 - ECHL
- Wichita Plays Season-Series Finale Tonight vs. Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Lions Going for Two in a Row - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Walleye (7:15pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Day Preview: Final Chance to Beat Idaho in the Regular Season - Allen Americans
- Joe Vrbetic Records his First Professional Shutout - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Wheel into West Virginia for Back-To-Back with Nailers - Reading Royals
- 'Clones Hang on in Utah, Extend Point Streak to 20 Games - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Royals End Walleye Win Streak, Nagle Becomes ECHL's 2nd All-Time Winningest Goalie in Road-Trip Opener - Reading Royals
- Cyclones Defeated Grizzlies in Wild 4-3 Game - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.