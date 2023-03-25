Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Walleye (7:15pm)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (35-19-7-1) vs. Toledo Walleye (41-16-4-2)

March 25, 2023 | 7:15 PM |Regular Season Game #63

Huntington Center | Toledo, OH

Referees: Logan Gruhl (29)

Linesmen: Christopher Williams (62), Chad Fuller (76)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 7:00PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS WALLEYE SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (0-0-0-0) Home: (0-0-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

December 19, 2021 - Greenville 1 vs Toledo 2 OT

Next Meeting:

March 26, 2023 - Greenville at Toledo

All-Time Record:

(16-5-4)

QUICK BITS

STOPPING FOR FUEL:

Greenville began its late-season Central Division road trip with a Friday night meeting with the Indy Fuel and came out swinging, opening a 6-0 shot advantage in the early moments. Indy battled back and overturned the shot deficit to take the shot clock advantage to the scoreless intermission. In the second, the scoreless back-and-forth continued, as the Fuel peppered the Greenville goal 15 times. Just 39 seconds into the final frame, Max Martin sniped his 12th of the season, a power-play goal, into the net for the deadlock breaker. Moments later, a steal by Tanner Eberle led to Alex Ierullo's team-leading 25th goal of the season for the 2-0 lead. At the final horn, goaltender David Hrenak stopped 36 of 36 Fuel shots to earn his first ECHL shutout and his 19th win of the season. Greenville picked up its 35th win of the season and enters Saturday on a three-game winning streak.

SCOUTING THE WALLEYE:

Toledo has been the hottest team in the ECHL since the end of January, as they put together an 18-game winning streak, the longest in team history. Having not lost a regulation game since January, their streak was finally snapped Friday night as they fell to the Reading Royals by a score of 4-2. Even though the Walleye have clinched a playoff spot, they still have a lot to play for before the postseason begins in late April. Trailing Cincinnati by five points for the division title, Toledo will look to put together another long streak to catch the Cyclones. While former Swamp Rabbit John Lethemon is in Grand Rapids in the AHL, the Walleye will likely turn, again, to Sebastian Cossa, the team's 2023 All-Star selection in goal. Last night was Cossa's first loss in 10 starts. The Hamilton, ON native has recorded 4 shutouts this season, and will look for a bounce-back performance on home ice tonight. Brandan Hawkins' power-play goal against Reading lifts the forward to 34 goals on the season and an impressive 71 points, both marks that lead the Walleye offense.

'ICE' STORM:

It's starting to seem like Alex "Ice" Ierullo can't be stopped, as the Woodbridge, ON native netted his fifth goal in the last six games in last night's win. The goal extends his point streak to six games. An assist on Max Martin's opener gives Ierullo a stretch of four straight games with an assist entering tonight's game in Toledo. Ierullo has now recorded 75 points on the season, placing the winger fourth in the entire league in total scoring.

DAVY DOES IT:

Goaltender David Hrenak stopped 36 of 36 Indy shots in last night's 2-0 win to record his first ECHL shutout and his 19th win of the season. While the shutout is the first in the ECHL for the Slovak, the blanking is not his first as a pro. Last season, in his professional debut with the Ontario Reign in the AHL, Hrenak shutout the San Diego goals on April 15, 2022 in a 25 save performance. Hrenak's shutout ensures that both members of the Greenville tandem, he and Ryan Bednard, will finish the season with at least one perfect performance.

MARTY MAGIC:

Max Martin finds himself on a three-game point streak from the Rabbits blue line after netting the game-winning goal early in the third period against the Fuel. Over the last three games, the Winnipeg native has tallies a pair of goals and a pair of helpers. In his last 14 games, Martin has been leading the way with 17 points, including six multi-point performances.

ECHL Stories from March 25, 2023

