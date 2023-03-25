Cossa Stops 35, Rabbits Come up Short of Walleye 5-1

Toledo, OH - Sebastian Cossa's 35 saves were too much for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits as they fell 5-1 to the Toledo Walleye on Saturday night at the Huntington Center.

The game started with early aggression from both sides, and the Walleye earned a power-play just minutes into the game. Toledo capitalized on the opening man-advantage, as Jake Willets netted a power-play goal for the 1-0 lead at 3:50.

The second period saw the Walleye extend their lead, as Brandon Hawkins fired a second Walleye goal into the Greenville net at 8:37. At 16:53, Tanner Eberle broke up the shutout, scoring his 24th of the season for the Swamp Rabbits. The Walleye answered just 18 seconds later, as Ryan Cox re-established the two-goal Toledo lead.

In the third, Cox scored his second of the game at 11:38, a power-play goal for the 4-1 lead. The 5-1 score line was solidified at 18:34, as Sam Craggs scored the empty net goal.

With the loss the Swamp Rabbits fall to 35-20-7-1 while the Walleye improve to 42-16-4-2.

The Swamp Rabbits continue their Central Division road trip with a rematch against the Walleye on Sunday, March 26, at 5:15 p.m. at the Huntington Center.

