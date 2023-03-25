Cossa Stops 35, Rabbits Come up Short of Walleye 5-1
March 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
Toledo, OH - Sebastian Cossa's 35 saves were too much for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits as they fell 5-1 to the Toledo Walleye on Saturday night at the Huntington Center.
The game started with early aggression from both sides, and the Walleye earned a power-play just minutes into the game. Toledo capitalized on the opening man-advantage, as Jake Willets netted a power-play goal for the 1-0 lead at 3:50.
The second period saw the Walleye extend their lead, as Brandon Hawkins fired a second Walleye goal into the Greenville net at 8:37. At 16:53, Tanner Eberle broke up the shutout, scoring his 24th of the season for the Swamp Rabbits. The Walleye answered just 18 seconds later, as Ryan Cox re-established the two-goal Toledo lead.
In the third, Cox scored his second of the game at 11:38, a power-play goal for the 4-1 lead. The 5-1 score line was solidified at 18:34, as Sam Craggs scored the empty net goal.
With the loss the Swamp Rabbits fall to 35-20-7-1 while the Walleye improve to 42-16-4-2.
The Swamp Rabbits continue their Central Division road trip with a rematch against the Walleye on Sunday, March 26, at 5:15 p.m. at the Huntington Center.
Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 25, 2023
- Stingrays Use Hot Start to Sink Mariners - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Climb Back in 3rd, Beat Indy in OT Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Weller's Goal Propels Thunder Past Railers, 2-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Down Everblades 3-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Walleye Notch 250 Sellouts in Win Over Greenville - Toledo Walleye
- Fuel Earn Point in Overtime Loss to K-Wings - Indy Fuel
- Peski Scores Twice in Loss to Stingrays - Maine Mariners
- Cossa Stops 35, Rabbits Come up Short of Walleye 5-1 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Admirals Win OT Thriller on the Road - Norfolk Admirals
- Alex Kile Recalled to Lehigh Valley - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - March 25 - ECHL
- Wichita Plays Season-Series Finale Tonight vs. Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Lions Going for Two in a Row - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Walleye (7:15pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Day Preview: Final Chance to Beat Idaho in the Regular Season - Allen Americans
- Joe Vrbetic Records his First Professional Shutout - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Wheel into West Virginia for Back-To-Back with Nailers - Reading Royals
- 'Clones Hang on in Utah, Extend Point Streak to 20 Games - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Royals End Walleye Win Streak, Nagle Becomes ECHL's 2nd All-Time Winningest Goalie in Road-Trip Opener - Reading Royals
- Cyclones Defeated Grizzlies in Wild 4-3 Game - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Cossa Stops 35, Rabbits Come up Short of Walleye 5-1
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Walleye (7:15pm)
- Hrenak and Swamp Rabbits Blank Fuel to Move into First Place in South Division
- Gameday Report: Swamp Rabbits vs Fuel (7:00pm)
- Rabbits Sign Michigan State Captain Miroslav Mucha to Contract