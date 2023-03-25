Fuel Earn Point in Overtime Loss to K-Wings

March 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Fuel hosted the Kalamazoo Wings for the twelfth time this season, looking for their ninth win against their divisional opponents. While the Fuel earned a point by going to overtime, it was the K-Wings who struck last and won 4-3.

1ST PERIOD

Kalamazoo's Justin Taylor was the first to get on the game sheet with a tripping penalty at 8:18. The K-Wings were able to kill it off.

Nick Cardelli then took a hooking penalty for Indy at 11:50 but the Fuel were able to kill it off. While neither team scored, things progressively got chippier through the end of the first period.

2ND PERIOD

Less than a minute into the second frame, Ben Copeland scored for Kalamazoo and less than a minute later, David Keefer made it 2-0 for the K-Wings.

23 seconds after that, defenseman Chris Cameron scored from the blue line to make it 2-1 with the help of Zach Vinnell and Bryan Lemos.

At 3:26 in the period, Andrew Bellant scored to tie the game at 2-2. The goal was reviewed for goaltender interference but ultimately it stood. Vinnell collected his second assist of the game on that goal along with Logan Nijhoff.

The game seemed to calm down a bit after that until the K-Wings took a penalty at 13:32 that they were able to kill off.

Koletrane Wilson broke the tie and gave Indy their first lead of the game at 16:37 of the second period with his first goal of the season and first in the ECHL. Bellant had the lone assist.

3RD PERIOD

About five minutes into the final frame, Kalamazoo's Kobe Roth took a penalty for high-sticking and sat for two minutes. The K-Wings were able to kill that off before getting a power play of their own on a holding call on Lemos.

While the Fuel killed off that penalty, the K-Wings tied the game up at 14:04 with a goal by Kyle Rhodes to make it 3-3.

Despite a few more good chances on both sides, time expired on regulation and the game headed to overtime.

OVERTIME

Kalamazoo controlled possession in the first minute of overtime with a few good chances and a crash into the net but Zach Driscoll stood strong, making the saves.

On the first rush by the Fuel, Alex Wideman sent a puck through the crease but Evan Cormier made a behind the back save before the puck could cross the line despite the Fuel's celebration.

Upon a review, it was confirmed to not be a goal. Kalamazoo's Copeland scored at 2:32 into overtime and won the game for the K-Wings, 4-3 in overtime.

