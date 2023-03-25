Cyclones Defeated Grizzlies in Wild 4-3 Game

West Valley City, Utah - The Cincinnati Cyclones defeated the Utah Grizzlies 4-3 on Friday night at Maverik Center. Utah was led by 1 goal and 1 assist from Jared Power and Keaton Jameson. Cincinnati was led by 2 goals from Jalen Smereck as they now have a standings point in 20 straight games.

The Grizzlies controlled much of the first period of play, but Cincinnati was able to get one past Utah's netminder Trent Miner, 6:11 in as the goal came from defenseman Jalen Smereck. The Grizzlies answered back with a goal from Keaton Jameson 9:21 in with Jared Power and Victor Bartley recorded assists. Cyclones forward Patrick Polino scored from out in front on the power play 19:32 in. The Cyclones led 2-1 after 1 period.

Cincinnati struck gold first in the second period with Jalen Smereck scoring his second of the night short handed at 6:19. Jared Power buried his first ever pro goal to lessen the Grizzlies deficit by 1. Power's goal came at 16:03 and was assisted by Keaton Jameson. The Cyclones led 3-2 after 40 minutes.

The first mark in the third period came from Lee Lapid of Cincinnati at 2:38. The final goal of the game came from Grizzlies Johnny Walker with 1:51 left of the contest on a power play goal with the assist from Zach Tsekos and James Shearer. The Grizzlies could not tie it up and the Cyclones walked away with a 4-3 win.

Trent Miner started in net for the Utah Grizzlies and saved 23 of 27 in the loss. Beck Warm was between the pipes for the Cincinnati Cyclops, Warm faced 30 shots and saved 27.

The Grizzlies will finish the series with the cyclones on Sunday, March 26th at 3:10 pm at Maverik Center.

Three stars of the game:

Jalen Smereck (Cincinnati) - 2 goals.

Lee Lapid (Cincinnati) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

Patrick Polino (Cincinnati) - 1 goal, +1.

