Rush Fall in Fort Wayne, 6-3

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - Logan Nelson scored twice but the Rapid City Rush allowed three goals in the third period and the Fort Wayne Komets beat the Rush 6-3 on Saturday night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Komets goaltender Ryan Fanti scored a goal in the third period, becoming the 15th goaltender to score a goal in ECHL history.

Fort Wayne struck first halfway through the first period off a tied-up faceoff in the attacking zone. Daniel Maggio pinched in from the left wing, grabbed the puck and slung it on net. It trickled through Adam Carlson and the Komets took a 1-0 lead.

They extended that lead three minutes later when Adam Brubacher sprung Shawn Boudrias with a stretch pass down the right wing. Boudrias carried it to the circle and fired a shot that beat Carlson on the glove side, pushing the lead to 2-0.

The Rush countered in the second period as Alex Aleardi burst through center ice and sped in on a breakaway. He was hauled down from behind and granted a penalty shot. Aleardi carried the puck in, deked and waited out Fanti until he roofed a shot top shelf to make it 2-1.

Rapid City then tied the game with a power play strike. Carter Robertson took a shot from the blue line that was blocked in front but Nelson snatched the rebound. He flicked it past Fanti and the score was 2-2.

Fort Wayne regained the lead later in the period after the Rush lost track of Boudrias in front of the net. Mark Rassell found him alone atop the crease for a shot that snuck through Carlson to make give the Komets a 3-2 lead.

The Rush then tied the game again with a shorthanded goal. Brett Gravelle cleared the puck out of the defensive zone and Nelson ran it down in the attacking end. He carried the puck below the net, swung around and backhanded a shot around Fanti, tying the game at three.

Fort Wayne grabbed the lead in the third with a power play tally. Boudrias sent a no-look pass to Matthew Boudens at the right circle. He clapped a shot past Carlson on the top shelf and the Komets went ahead, 4-3. They extended that lead to 5-3 when Willis hit Boudens for a point-black shot that snuck through on the short side.

Later, with the Rush net empty and an extra attacker on, Rapid City dumped the puck in and Fanti grabbed it behind his net. He sent a shot sailing through the air that landed at the center ice logo and rolled toward the waiting cage. It split the uprights and went in, extending the advantage to 6-3. Fanti's goal was the first goaltender goal in Komets history.

The Rush had their six-game winning streak snapped in the loss and fell to 30-31-1-0. Fort Wayne improved its record to 31-24-4-3 with its win. The two teams will finish their three-in-three weekend on Sunday afternoon. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

