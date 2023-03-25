Weller's Goal Propels Thunder Past Railers, 2-1

GLENS FALLS - Shawn Weller scored a power-play goal in the third period to help the Adirondack Thunder to a 2-1 victory over the visiting Worcester Railers in front of 5,029 at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday night. With the win, the Thunder trail the Railers by three points for the final playoff spot in the North Division.

Patrick Grasso opened the scoring in the second period with a breakaway goal as he beat goaltender Ken Appleby over the shoulder. The goal was Grasso's 31st of the year and fourth goal of the weekend to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. With the goal, Grasso set the record for most goals in the regular season for Adirondack since joining the ECHL.

Worcester responded later in the second as Reece Newkirk beat goaltender Jake Theut to even the score. Assists were given to Bobby Butler and Jared Brandt at 13:10 of the second period and the game was even at one goal after 40 minutes.

Early in the third period, Shawn Weller deflected a shot into the net on the power play to give Adirondack a 2-1 lead. The goal was Weller's 11th of the year with assists from Ryan Orgel and Sebastian Vidmar and held up as the game winner.

Jake Theut stopped 33 of 34 shots for the win.

