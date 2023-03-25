Iowa and Wichita Combine for 102 PIM in 4-2 Landers Defeat

March 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders closed out a three-game home stand against the Wichita Thunder with a 4-2 loss Saturday at Xtream Arena. There were 25 combined infractions, five misconducts and 102 penalty minutes, the most in a game at Xtream Arena this season.

Iowa jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to goals from Tommy Parrottino and Carson Denomie, but Wichita scored three in the second to pull away with the victory. Mitch Benson got his second start in net for Iowa and tallied 20 saves. Roman Barsan blocked 29 in the win for Wichita.

Iowa opened up the scoring 10:36 into the first period when Zach White found Parrottino in the right slot and fired a one-timer to put Iowa up, 1-0. Five minutes later, Justin Michaelian stole the puck in the Heartlanders zone and found Denomie in the slot on the breakaway for another Iowa goal.

The Thunder exploded in the second period to take the lead. At the :58 mark, Quinn Preston scored on a rebound off the pad of Benson to bring the game within one. At 8:29, Peter Bates forced the puck through the five hole to tie the game, 2-2. Three minutes later, Gavin Gould bounced the puck off the back boards right to Brayden Watts in the slot who fired the shot to give Wichita the lead, 3-2.

Gould scored an empty-net goal at the end of the game to make the score, 4-2.

Iowa plays their next five on the road, their final road games of the regular season. The trip starts at Toledo Fri., Mar. 31 at 6:15 p.m.

View the team's full promotional schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.

The Heartlanders final three home games of the season take place Wednesday, Apr. 12, Friday, Apr. 14 and Saturday, Apr. 15 vs. the rival Wheeling Nailers. On Apr. 12 at 7:05 p.m., it's a Wednesday night matchup presented by Mercy Iowa City. On Apr. 14-15, it's fan appreciation weekend, with puck drops both nights at 7:05 p.m. The game on Apr. 14 is presented by United Iowa Financial. On Apr. 15, we're extending stick tapes to our fans with a jam-packed final home game of the regular season, including a game-worn jersey auction, player card giveaway presented by Iowa City Area Sports Commission and a fanbango giveaway presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic.

Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information. Tickets are available for all Heartlanders home games by visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets. Find the full promotional schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.