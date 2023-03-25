Jordan Kawaguchi Scores Hat Trick in 6-3 Victory at Allen

ALLEN, TX - The Idaho Steelheads (51-9-1-2, 105pts) picked up their ninth straight victory defeating the Allen Americans (30-29-1-1, 62pts) by a final score of 6-3 Saturday night at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in front of 4,326 fans. Idaho will welcome the Kansas City Mavericks into Boise next week for games Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday with puck drop at 7:05 p.m. (MT).

Idaho went 2-for-3 on the power-play in the first period of play. The first goal came from Jordan Kawaguchi (24th) on a perfectly placed wrist shot below the left circle going upstairs on Chase Perry. 4:55 later Justin Ducharme (13th) lasered a shot upstairs from the right dot on a beautiful passing play between Jordan Kawaguchi and Dawson Barteaux. Idaho led 2-0 after 20 minutes of play outshooting Allen 15-6.

Just 15 second into the second period Patrick Kudla (8th) made it 3-0 finding the back of the net on a low wrist shot from the left circle. 5:43 later Jordan Kawaguchi (25th) increased the lead to 4-0 on a score in front of the net off a great feed from Ty Pelton-Byce. Allen would get on the board with a power-play score from Eric Williams at 15:12. The Steelheads led 4-1 after 40 minutes of play outshooting the Americans 22-13 in the period.

The Americans received goals from Stefan Fournier (10th) at 12:53 and Hank Crone (42n2) at 15:01 pulling within one. Demetrios Koumontzis took the puck the length of the ice on 4 on 4 play and from the right circle centered for Jordan Kawaguchi (26th) making it 5-3. Allen pulled their goaltender with about a minute and half to play. Zane Franklin (16th) scored an empty netter securing the 6-3 victory.

Adam Scheel made 34 saves on 37 shots for his eighth straight win while Chase Perry turned aside 40 of the 45 shots he saw receiving the loss.

BOX SCORE

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Jordan Kawaguchi (3-2-5, +2, 7 shots)

2) Dawson Barteaux (0-2-2, 2 shots)

3) Chase Perry (40 saves)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 2-for-3 on the power-play while Allen was 2-for-5.

- Idaho outshot Allen 46-37.

- Idaho is 28-16-5 all-time vs. Allen and 11-10-2 in Allen, TX at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

- Nick Canade (DNP), Matt Register (INJ), Jack Becker (INJ), Colton Kehler (IR), and Janis Svanenbergs (IR) did not dress for Idaho.

- The Steelheads have scored 41 goals in their last eight games scoring five or more goals in six of their last eight.

- Idaho has won nine straight games, their second longest of the year.

- Idaho is one win shy of setting a franchise record for most wins on the road in a single season.

- Idaho is two wins shy of the most ever in franchise history in a single season.

- Idaho (105) has set a season high for most points in franchise history surpassing their total in 2009-10 (103).

- With 9 games remaining Idaho needs six wins to set the league record for most wins in a season.

- With 18 available points Idaho needs 12 points to set the most points in a single season in league history.

- Jordan Kwaguchi (3-2-5) notched his first professional hat trick and his first five-point game. He has 16 multi-point games on the year.

- Ty Pelton-Byce increased his point streak to three games with an assist (2-3-5).

- Justin Misiak recorded two assists increasing his point streak to three games (2-2-4).

- Demetrios Koumontzis tallied his first professional point with an assist.

