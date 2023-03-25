Game Day Preview: Final Chance to Beat Idaho in the Regular Season

Allen Americans box in the Utah Grizzlies

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans box in the Utah Grizzlies(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the Idaho Steelheads tonight, in the final game of a three-game series. The Americans have an 0-7 record against Idaho this season. The Americans are in fourth place in the Mountain Division

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:45 pm CDT

Puck Drop: 7:05 PM CDT

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Television: CW 33

Next Home Game: 4/5/23 vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates, 7:05 PM

Not in the cards: Not in the cards: The Allen Americans dropped their second straight game to the Idaho Steelheads this week, losing 3-1 on Friday night in Allen. The Americans tied the game in the second period at 1-1, but the lead lasted just 12 seconds. Ty Pelton-Byce scored what turned out to be the eventual game winner for Idaho. He had a goal and an assist. Ryan Dmowski had two helpers for the Steelheads. Hank Crone had the only goal for the Americans.

Hargrove completes two-game suspension: Americans forward Colton Hargrove served the second of a two-game suspension on Friday night. He will return to the Americans lineup this evening. He leads the ECHL with 15 power play goals.

Power Play Shutdown: The Americans went 0-for-3 on the power play on Friday night in a 3-1 loss to Idaho. The Americans are 3-for-10 with the man advantage over the last three games.

Combs misses second straight game: Americans forward Jack Combs missed a second straight game due to bereavement leave. His status for tonight is unknown.

Peressini made his first start in five games: Americans netminder Luke Peressini made his first start in goal since March 11th on Friday night. Peressini stopped 38 of 41 Idaho shots, suffering the loss. He has been battling an upper body injury.

Winless against Idaho: The Americans continued their struggles against first place Idaho on Friday night. The Americans are 0-7 against the Steelheads this season, which includes an 0-5 record at Idaho Central Arena. Saturday is the final regular season meeting between the two teams. The Americans have been outscored by Idaho 19-8 in the last four meetings.

Dominated on the shot clock: The Americans managed just 21 shots on Friday night in their loss to Idaho, and were outshot by 20, 41-21 for the game.

Comparing Allen and Idaho

Allen Americans:

Home: 15-13-1-1

Away: 15-16-0-0

Overall: 30-29-1-1

Last 10: 5-4-0-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (41) Hank Crone

Assists: (51) Jack Combs

Points: (88) Hank Crone

+/-: (+8) Liam Finlay

PIM: (180) Michael Robideaux

Idaho Steelheads:

Home: 28-3-0-0

Away: 22-6-1-2

Overall: 50-9-1-2

Last 10: 9-1-0-0

Idaho Steelheads Leaders:

Goals: (26) Ryan Dmowski

Assists: (42) Matt Register

Points: (60) Ryan Dmowski

+/-: (+53) Matt Register

PIM: (58) Wade Murphy

